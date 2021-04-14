Comscore Signs New Logo Deal with Atlas Obscura for Syndicated Digital Measurement

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Atlas Obscura, the definitive guide to the world's hidden wonders, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement.

Under the agreement, Atlas Obscura will have access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions with Plan Metrix Multi-Platform in the US, to better understand audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.

"We are pleased that Atlas Obscura selected Comscore's digital audience measurement to better understand and articulate to the advertising community both the quantity and the quality of its audience," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We look forward to supporting Atlas Obscura in its efforts to better serve its audience."

"Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement will help us to more accurately measure our growing audience," said Warren Webster, CEO of Atlas Obscura. "We are excited to partner with Comscore to gain an even deeper understanding of what resonates with our audience, and continue to provide surprising, wondrous content about the world."

Atlas Obscura continues to focus on different avenues of changing the world, including creating a global community of explorers, publishing best-in-class journalism, holding extraordinary events all over the country, and leading the world's most unusual trips to the world's most remarkable places. Today, they create multimedia content, special events, and creative advertising programs for some of the world's most exciting brands.

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

