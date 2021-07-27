Comscore Teams with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp to Bring First-Party Data into its Cookieless Audience Targeting Capabilities

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With privacy guidelines changing constantly, marketers are getting ahead of the shifting digital identity landscape and seeking solutions that allow them to continue to reach the right audiences without interruption – while also incorporating their own valuable customer information. That's why Comscore, (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce it will begin incorporating first-party data into its leading cookie-free audience targeting solution, Predictive Audiences.

This industry-first capability, developed in collaboration with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp is a major step forward for advertisers who rely on their increasingly important 1st party data but need to do so at scale in a privacy-centric manner.

Comscore's Predictive Audiences is the standard for cookie-free audience targeting at scale, enabling advertisers to reach audiences based on granular behaviors in a contextually-driven manner. The addition of first-party data ensures that advertisers can continue to rely on their own first-party data while utilizing Comscore's industry-leading contextual methodologies. This results in a privacy-centric crosswalk between audience data and future-proof contextual signals that only Comscore can deliver.

With existing Predictive Audiences, brands can continue to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on age and gender demographics, TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors such as automotive purchase data, B2B audiences, gaming data, location data, and non-FCRA financial data – all in a cookie-free environment. Now the behavioral audience possibilities are limitless as clients can bring their own data to the table.

"As the cookie-free future draws closer, it's clear that advertisers need better mechanisms to leverage their 1st party data in a privacy-centric and cookie free way," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "We're thrilled to collaborate with all the major matching and clean room leaders to enhance our Predictive Audiences solution, which is the only capability in the market that offers this first-party integration at scale for advertisers across geographies."

"With more and more consumers relying on digital, resulting in hundreds of digital touchpoints, the most significant and immediate hurdle facing advertisers is identifying a best-in-class solution; matching digital identifiers together and creating a cohesive, omnichannel view of the customer—particularly with third-party cookie deprecation looming in the background," said Aimee Irwin, Vice President of Strategy for Experian Marketing Services. "Effective identity resolution is the priority, and our goal is to drive an adaptable solution that ingests all new digital data types, including Connected TV. Teaming with Comscore allows advertisers to quickly enhance their first-party data and reach them at scale."

"We are thrilled to join with Comscore to provide future-proofed, identity agnostic solutions to our clients. Through this partnership, brands, media owners and agencies will be empowered to collaborate at unprecedented speed, delivering better data-driven experiences that prioritize consumer privacy," said Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum President North America. "With uncertainty across the industry, InfoSum is excited to work with Comscore to provide privacy-first data collaboration that enables companies to seamlessly move to a first-party data world."

"We are excited to partner with Comscore to solve one of the industry's critical roadblocks: how to incorporate first-party data into cookie-free audience targeting that delivers scale and meets privacy demands," said Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, LiveRamp TV. "This latest enhancement is a natural extension of the strategic partnership Comscore and LiveRamp launched in 2020 to develop innovative and privacy-friendly services for the advertising ecosystem."

Predictive Audiences is a core part of Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. By combining Comscore's leading media consumption data assets with the industry's second-largest contextual crawler and intelligent categorization technology, Comscore is able to translate audience segments at scale into contextual signals for cookie-free targeting. This forms the core of Comscore's cookie-free solutions, with over 3 million opt-in panelists globally representing a source of truth for audience insights.

To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

