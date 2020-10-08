Comscore Television Currency Continues to Expand with Agencies

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the number of independently-owned agencies relying on Comscore's local television information as their currency continues to expand. That trend is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business, which has experienced double-digit year over year growth in new business since 2017.

Comscore's transformational television measurement solutions and breadth of partnerships, including groupwide agreements with ABC, CBS, NBC, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair and others, have been key factors driving independent agency adoption. For the past 10 years, Comscore has been a trusted provider of TV measurement, now proudly providing currency information to more than 1,000 local television station clients across the country.

While Comscore has been the currency choice for years for marquee agencies like Cuneo Advertising, the reliability and granularity of its information during the upheaval of 2020 has helped to expand that exclusive roster of clients, including Sokal and Graham Oleson.

"The world has changed and by extension how we measure our world has to change too. When we combine fragmentation and the impacts of Covid to our business, it's given us great confidence to know that Comscore's information continues to be reliable and insightful all without negatively impacting the users' experience," said Khristi Irwin, Director of Integrated Media Strategy and Technology, Cuneo Advertising.

"Comscore has been a leader of instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender and to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. This transformational market leadership enables agencies and brands at both the regional and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences in order to maximize campaign performance and revenue.

"Comscore's local audience intelligence can't be matched in the market and using them gives us an edge against the competition," said Michelle Camacho, President of The Automotive Advertising Agency. "We have been able to grow our business by using Comscore's information and continue to rely on its precision."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

