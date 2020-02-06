Comscore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it plans to hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

To access this call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference Conference ID # 3437876. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with Conference ID # 3437876. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

SOURCE Comscore