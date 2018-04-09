comScore to Partner with Transform, Inc. on Local News Intelligence Service

Using the Local News Intelligence service, local stations are able to tie video elements such as location, story count and segment type to ratings, as well as connect social engagement to specific anchors, reporters, story types and ratings for their own station and competitor stations. Subscribed stations can identify what aspects of their news content – including those tied to their one-air promotional and external marketing effort – resonate across platforms.

"In today's competitive local news landscape, making the right decisions for everything from investing in new sets and brand positioning to talent, story order, cadence and topic, can deliver a significant difference to topline revenue and bottomline profitability," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president, local markets for comScore. "comScore is excited to partner with Transform on the Local News Intelligence service, to help stations make more informed decisions on their news product."

Along with providing television viewership data for the service, comScore will also be the exclusive sales channel for the Local News Intelligence service.

"comScore was our first choice to partner with as a best-in-class data source and as sales representation. Together we will take local news intelligence to the next level by bringing data-driven decision-making to performance and engagement. This is a momentous step to bring AI and machine learning to local news analysis," said Randa Minkarah, chief operating officer and co-founder of Transform, Inc.

comScore and Transform will officially launch their partnership at the NAB Show, taking place April 8-12 in Las Vegas.

About Transform

Transform Inc. is an AI/machine learning software company, which has developed a first-of-its-kind data platform that enables decision-makers to leverage multiple data sources together to focus on audience, customer and revenue growth. The platform collects and transforms data into insights designed to empower executives specifically to grow revenues. By aggregating specific threads of performance data from across an organization, to transforming the data into a living system and finally generating real-time insights, executives are empowered to make data driven decisions. Transform serves brands with its Revenue Data Platform, as well as media and entertainment with its Media Data Platform. Transform, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information on Transform, Inc., please visit www.transform.co.

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

