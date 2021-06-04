Comscore to Present Annual State of OTT Webinar on Latest Usage Trends

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce its annual State of OTT Webinar is taking place on June 24 at 2pm ET. The webinar, featuring Senior Director of Product Management James Muldrow and Senior Vice President of Commercial Tara Gotch, will shed light on how U.S. consumers have engaged with OTT content and devices during the 2020 pandemic and beyond.

In the last year, the industry has seen streaming platforms, media producers, and TV networks make big investments in the over-the-top (OTT) space. Streaming service providers have been experimenting with ad-supported/non-ad supported plans, original content and bundle options in a bid to engage subscribers and win over coveted cord-cutters. Will their bets pay off in capturing viewership on OTT? How have trends in OTT consumption changed as a result?

To learn more about these exciting trends, register for the State of OTT Webinar today: https://www.comscore.com/layout/set/popup/Request/Webinars/2021/State-of-OTT

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

https://www.comscore.com/

