Comscore to Present at Needham Growth Conference

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it will participate at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 15th.

Bill Livek, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chair, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:50 pm ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Comscore's Investor Relations website at https://ir.comscore.com under Events & Presentations. Following the event, a replay will be available under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

