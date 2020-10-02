Comscore to Present State of Retail Webinar on Evolving Industry Trends and Technology

RESTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed consumer behavior, forcing retailers to navigate a new era of retail and e-commerce habits as an unprecedented holiday shopping season quickly approaches. Against this changing landscape, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present the 2020 State of Retail webinar on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Comscore's 2020 State of Retail webinar will explore the shifting trends across the retail industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on it, and what this holiday season may look like for the industry. The webinar will offer insights for advertisers and retailers into how digital commerce and consumer sentiment has changed, which segments are experiencing rapid growth and how advertisers and retailers can best connect and engage with their audiences. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/State-of-Retail.

