Comscore Unveils New and Improved Customer Experience Across its Movies Reporting and Analytics Suite

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to unveil a series of foundational product updates to its superior movies reporting and analytics suite. The new enhancements deliver a more agile and powerful experience for users and highlight Comscore's ongoing innovation to meet the industry's evolving needs.

For the first time in its history, Comscore has created a single streamlined system of all of its global movies information sources. With new and improved unified access to Comscore's massive databases, clients can unlock unprecedented analytics and trends across decades of cinema-level behaviors. Database functionality is easier than ever thanks to the creation of a highly flexible API. This industry-first capability lets users fetch information on demand. Stunning new information visualizations are also now available for clients, such as comparing similar films' performance over time via year-over-year market graphs.

"Comscore has reimagined the user experience for its movies clients, and these latest updates deliver faster, more powerful solutions that are easier than ever to use," said Arturo Guillen, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies. "We're excited to share these enhancements with our partners in our continuing mission to deliver sharper audience consumption insights across platforms that fuel operational efficiencies."

Additionally, Comscore's next generation of its theatre management system software, Cinema Auditorium Control Engine (ACE), is now available as an upgrade to all existing exhibitor partners. Cinema ACE features an agile, browser-based user interface with new automations to expedite completion of weekly content ingestion and show creation tasks. The upgraded solution features flexible hosting options for circuits of all sizes.

"Comscore is committed to supporting the global film industry with new and improved Movie Services," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "The magic of movies will endure, and Comscore will continue to help its partners navigate this unique period with services that will help their businesses be more profitable."

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

