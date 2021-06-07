Comscore Wins Back Local Television Measurement Contract with Capitol Broadcasting

RESTON, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new agreement to provide Capitol Broadcasting with Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement, including for WRAL & WRAZ in Raleigh, NC.

"Comscore has been a reliable partner for us over the past years, but we tried to make a go just using a singular service recently. However, given the rapid shifts in consumer behavior during the pandemic, and the other service declining 47% in its A25-54 set meter homes year over year in our market, we felt Comscore's huge footprint was critical to our business," said Joel Davis, Vice President & General Manager of Capitol Broadcasting. "With Comscore, we know 50% of homes in the market are being directly measured, making us confident the information is accurate and that we can move forward and harness the intelligence to gain an advantage in the market."

"We are excited and proud to welcome back Capitol Broadcasting to our roster of 1,000+ stations that rely on our stable, predictive and representative television currency information to drive their revenue and profit," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Local Markets, Comscore. "With the industry challenging the standard error of small panel-based measurement, it's never been more important to have stable and reliable solutions."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

