COMSovereign Adds Wireless Network Monitoring and Compliance Software-as-a-Service Capability Through Reseller Agreement with SIFF.IO

Cloud-Based Network Monitoring and Change Management Capabilities to Deliver Increased Operational Visibility and Control While Mitigating Incident Risk

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems announced today that it entered into a reseller agreement with SIFF LLC (SIFF.IO or "SIFF") for resale its cloud-based network change monitoring and compliance software. Sold as a recurring software subscription (Software-as-a-Service or SaaS), the Company has begun presenting the SIFF software service to its current wireless connectivity customers and intends to offer this subscription as an integral part of its future hardware and software solutions portfolio.

Today, an increasing number of network disruptions can be traced to planned and unplanned configuration changes often resulting in significant service outages. Beyond simply monitoring their networks, IT departments also need to understand and mitigate the risk of configuration incidents while gaining the ability to comprehensively audit policy compliance across their entire infrastructures in real time. Utilizing the SIFF platform, users can collect, monitor, and analyze configuration data from ALL network sources in a centralized configuration repository for easy searching, auditing, and compliance. SIFF highlights Planned vs Unplanned changes to help identify the root-cause of complex incidents, as well as the continuous analysis of configuration data to ensure security policy compliance.

David Knight, CEO and President of COMSovereign, said, "Wireless network complexity is increasing dramatically, driven by new 5G capabilities, enhanced security requirements, and the need to support a proliferation of different endpoint devices such as the Internet of Things ("IoT"). Adding the SIFF software service to our portfolio allows us to provide wireless network operators with a more comprehensive and valuable solution that can enhance their visibility and control. Furthermore, combined with our market-proven wireless technology with the SIFF platform allows us to uniquely address our customer's evolving needs for secure and reliable connectivity."

Duke Tantiprasut, CEO and Founder of SIFF.IO, added, "We are pleased to join with COMSovereign as they advance their mission to support the wireless network operators of today and tomorrow. COMSovereign's impressive installed base of more than 700 service providers and enterprises around the globe provides us with a tremendous opportunity to quickly reach a large number of customers seeking the enhanced level of control, visibility and reliability that SIFF can provide."

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About SIFF LLC

SIFF LLC is a SaaS provider for a cloud-based platform and solutions to collect, monitor and analyze configuration data from all sources into a centralized configuration repository. SIFF's continuous change monitoring provides the visibility to planned and unauthorized changes and with their innovative policy engine, ensures IT governance and regulatory compliance. Together with their no-code automation technologies, the SIFF platform provides the foundational services required to improve operational efficiency for telecommunications, financial services, and large managed service providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.