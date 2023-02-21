COMSovereign and the University of North Texas Collaborate on 5G Edge-Centric Hosted Infrastructure Test Platform Under Newly Issued State Research Grant

New 5G System to Focus on Secure, Private, Low-Cost and Delay-Sensitive Applications in Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, Mobile Edge Computing and Public Safety

DALLAS and DENTON, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions and the University of North Texas ("UNT") College of Engineering, today announced agreement on the development and launch of a new 5G Edge-Centric research platform funded in part by a new grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Under terms of the 5G research program, COMSovereign and UNT will develop an edge-centric hosted 5G infrastructure test platform for secure, private, low-cost, and delay–sensitive applications. The project will feature a 5G wireless communication testbed infrastructure designed to support a wide range of research projects in mobility technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles ("UAVs"), autonomous ground vehicles, mobile edge computing, and public safety communications. The new platform will be utilized by researchers at UNT as well as partners from local universities and industry in the region.

"We are pleased to expand our ongoing research collaboration with UNT, extending our 5G development efforts to include an increased focus on wireless mobility for applications including linking of UAVs, factory automation, precision agriculture and smart cities. Through this new research platform, we will seek to harness the power of 5G and critical enabling technologies such as MEC for cutting-edge use cases in commercial and military markets where wireless connectivity is impacted by barriers such as latency, unlocking its full potential," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign.

According to Dr. Xinrong Li and Dr. Kamesh Namuduri, who are leading the project at the University of North Texas, "This is an exciting expansion of our long relationship with COMSovereign, one that allows us to build upon the work currently underway in our 5G development efforts. Under this new program, and thanks to the support of the NCTCOG, we will be able to expand our focus on wireless connectivity and research into Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies including UAVs where UNT is already actively engaged with an expanding network of industry and government partners."

In support of the research program with UNT, COMSovereign is providing its standalone 5G wireless ORAN-FlexRAN network hardware which features a 3GPP standardized, 5G Core (5GCN), and 5G gNodeB base station, as well as its Saguna Mobile Edge Compute ("MEC") software technology. UNT will provide onsite research staffing, engineering development resources and engage in public/private industry partnership development activities for the project.

