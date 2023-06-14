COMSovereign and Vercom Inc. Deploy Fastback Intelligent Backhaul Radios to Rapidly Restore Wireless Network Services After Outage

Industry-Leading Wireless Reliability and Performance for Public and Private Networks Driven by Fastback's Artificial Intelligence and Extreme Interference Protection Technologies

TUCSON, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions and Vercom Inc. ("Vercom"), a provider of wireless infrastructure and services, continued their successful five-year relationship providing high-performance connectivity solutions for networks including emergency network restoration support of a major wireless operator utilizing COMSovereign's Fastback Intelligent Backhaul Radios ("IBRs").

Fastback radios continue to be a performance leader in last mile connectivity operating in the unlicensed frequency spectrum. Made in the United States and powered by unique artificial intelligence ("AI") and Extreme Interference Protection ("XIP™") technologies, Fastback radios deliver reliable performance even in highly congested wireless environments. That is why several Tier 1 carriers continue to rely on the Fastback radio to provide connectivity for new cell sites upon construction completion or in response to outages.

Vercom has been a partner of COMSovereign for more than five years, having installed more than 200 Fastback IBR links in public and private wireless networks where reliability and high-performance connectivity is required. In a recent deployment, Vercom was contracted by a tier-one network operator to provide emergency service restoration following a disruption which delivered critical connectivity to the surrounding city and a nearby public university campus. Vercom was able to quickly restore wireless service by utilizing a Fastback IBR-1300 unlicensed radio link within 4 hours of arrival on site. The Fastback operational link showed over 60GBs of capacity were being passed per hour, ultimately delivering over 1.5Tbs of data traffic in the first 24 hours.

Keith Kaczmarek, Chief Revenue Officer of COMSovereign Holding Corp. said, "Maintaining reliable wireless network connectivity for end-users is more critical than ever in this modern, always connected world. That is why we are pleased that Fastback IBRs continue to be a valuable solution for customers such as Vercom as they seek to solve some of their clients' most demanding challenges. As a Company, we are committed to supporting the success of our customers as well as partners, and through continued development of our unique AI and Extreme Interference Protection ("XIP™") technologies, we are excited to further build upon Fastback's well-deserved reputation for market-leading reliability and performance."

"Our success in supporting wireless network operators is based on our extensive engineering expertise and commitment to best-in-class solutions such as the Fastback IBR. Over the past five years, Fastback radios have consistently proven their ability to be quickly deployed and deliver industry-leading performance and reliability," added Dave Anderson, President at Vercom Inc.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About Vercom Inc.

Vercom Inc., started in 2012, provides services to major telecommunications carriers. Along with our partners' expertise we provide full turnkey services to our clients including Site Acquisition, Engineering, Design, Installation, Integration and Troubleshooting services. Our crews perform Civil, Electrical, RF Installation and Integration services. Vercom specializes in emergency restoration and temporary site deployments and can provide last mile bandwidth deployments without the need to wait for fiber. Vercom has provided highly reliable communications for most if not all major events within our market including the Superbowl, NCAA playoffs, State Fairs, Sturgis, NHRA events and major concerts and has provided disaster relief during natural disasters. Vercom services North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana daily, and has extended that area when needed.

