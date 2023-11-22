COMSovereign Announces Receipt of Additional Nasdaq Listing Determination

News provided by

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

22 Nov, 2023, 17:30 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on November 16, 2023, the Company received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") given that, in addition to the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2023 (together, the "Delayed Reports") with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Company previously requested and was granted a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), at which it will present its plan to regain compliance with the filing requirement, as well as a further stay of any additional action by Nasdaq pending the issuance of the Panel's decision and the expiration of any extension the Panel may grant to the Company following the hearing. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to file the Delayed Reports within any extension of time that may be granted by the Panel.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
COMSovereign Holding Corp.
813-334-9745
[email protected]

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:
Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Also from this source

COMSovereign CTO Dr. Dustin McIntire to Lead 5G Architecture & Security Session at Cal Poly Pomona's National Science Foundation CyberCorps Program

COMSovereign CTO Dr. Dustin McIntire to Lead 5G Architecture & Security Session at Cal Poly Pomona's National Science Foundation CyberCorps Program

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication ...
COMSovereign Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay

COMSovereign Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.