COMSovereign Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on October 16, 2023, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that the Staff had determined to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, at which hearing the Company will present its plan to evidence compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirement and request an extension to do so. The Company will also request a further stay of any suspension action pending the Company's hearing and the expiration of any extension the Panel may grant to the Company following the hearing.

The Staff's determination was based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with the filing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

