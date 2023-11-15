COMSovereign CTO Dr. Dustin McIntire to Lead 5G Architecture & Security Session at Cal Poly Pomona's National Science Foundation CyberCorps Program

Cal Poly Pomona to Program to Provide Hand-On Training of Over 40 CyberCorps Scholars on Traffic Analysis and Cybersecurity Utilizing COMSovereign's 5G Stand Alone Open-RAN Platform

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Dustin McIntire, PhD, will be taking part in the 5G Architecture and Security session of SFSCon, the hands-on cyber security training conference for the National Science Foundation ("NFS") CyberCorps Program scholars. This program is being hosted by the PolySec Cyber Security Lab of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona ("Cal Poly Pomona" or "CPP") on November 17th and 18th.

This year, over 40 "CyberCorps scholars" representing more than 15 research universities including Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, the University of Houston, Old Dominion, Embry Riddle, North Carolina State, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology who will participate in hands-on training programs at the CPP event. Program tracks are being led by Microsoft on threat intelligence analytics using Azure, Keysight Technologies on radio spectrum "capture-the-flag," and COMSovereign on 5G architecture and security. The COMSovereign program track, led by Dr. McIntire, features students setting up a 5G standalone private network on the Pomona campus utilizing the Company's Open-RAN compliant hardware and analyzing different types of traffic from a cyber security vulnerability perspective.

Commenting on the Cal Poly Pomona program, Dr. McIntire said, "We are pleased to have been invited to take part in this unique and valuable hands-on academic program. Though the NSF and programs such as those conducted by CPP, the next generation of IT professionals and network engineers gain access to cutting-edge technologies which will ultimately shape the future of connectivity and that is why COMSovereign has always been, and will remain, an advocate for university-led 5G research."

Dr. Mohammad Husain, PhD, Professor, Computer Science and Director, PolySec Cyber Security Lab at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, said, "We wish to thank Dustin and the team at COMSovereign for their involvement in this important program and providing access to their advanced 5G technology. We are grateful for their continued support and commitment to helping advance the development of 5G and our efforts to teach today's students about the critical role that security plays in the future of wireless communications."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona, CPP, or Cal Poly), is a public polytechnic university in Pomona, California. It has the largest student body of the three polytechnic universities in the California State University system. Cal Poly Pomona is ranked No. 2 Top Public School in the West and No. 3 among Best Regional Universities West in the U.S. News & World Report's 2024 U.S. Best Colleges ranking. The PolySec Cyber Security Lab at Cal Poly Pomona is the hub of cyber security research, education and outreach supported by over $10M in funding from National Science Foundation, National Security Agency, Office of Naval Research and Air Force Research Lab. Cal Poly Pomona is also a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education designated by the National Security Agency.

