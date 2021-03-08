COMSovereign Expands Senior Leadership Team with the Appointment of Bud Patterson as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced at it had expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Bud Patterson as Chief Operating Officer.

Introduction to the COMSovereign Leadership Team

Mr. Patterson brings over 30 years of operational and engineering experience in the development of wireless communications systems and semiconductors for commercial, government and military applications to COMSovereign. Patterson assumes the new role having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company's Silver Bullet Technology business unit where he has led an expert team in successfully delivering commercial and government projects while managing on-shore and off-shore manufacturing resources to build low and high-volume products, including management of export restricted materials. Mr. Patterson is overseeing product production at Benchmark Electronics, Inc., the Company's contract manufacturer partner for DragonWave-X backhaul units, which is currently ahead of schedule as products are now being readied for delivery to customers. He is also managing the build-out of the Company's Tucson facility which is expected to begin InduraPower battery production this month, ahead of schedule. Production of the Company's drone products in Tucson is expected to begin in April, and initial production of additional 4G LTE and 5G radio products is scheduled for early in the third quarter.

Bud Patterson is the latest addition to the senior team at COMSovereign which includes senior leadership and directors recruited from across commercial, government and military sectors with a primary focus on wireless communications, hardware and software development, manufacturing, and multi-national sales. Over the past 19 months, COMSovereign had acquired and developed an array of advanced 4G LTE/5G NR network products protected by more than 121 granted patents and building upon an installed base of over 700 telco network customers located in more than 100 countries around the world.

"This is an exciting time for COMSovereign and the entire telecommunications industry as the world embraces the tremendous potential of 5G technology, and we pleased to add Bud to our leadership team as we ramp up commercial operations of the business," said John Howell, President of COMSovereign Holding Corp. "The vast potential of 5G is met with equal challenges, and that is why COMSovereign has built a team of visionary technology experts, guided by an accomplished and diversified board of directors who share a singular vision of helping customers realize the benefits of the coming revolution in communications technology."

Mr. Patterson has a unique interdisciplinary skill set and holistic approach to the design-for-manufacturing process, which results in manufacturable products on tight engineering schedules. Recent commercial successes include the design through production delivery of an embedded IoT platform for the automotive telematics market. Government successes include delivery of software defined radio platforms for multiple DARPA STO programs. Previous roles and companies include Vice President of Operations at Coretex, and Vice President Engineering at Tranzeo Wireless, Sensoria Corporation and Accelerix, as well as senior engineering management roles at MOSAID Technologies, Rockwell Semiconductor Systems and Brooktree Corporation. Mr. Patterson holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University and graduated from the Leadership and Management Program at the University of California San Diego.

"COMSovereign has quickly amassed a complementary stable of American-made 4G & 5G radio products which will be supported by full-scale production capabilities at our new world class facility in Tucson, allowing us to serve customers efficiently and with uncompromising quality," said Bud Patterson. "I am grateful and honored to join such an accomplished and talented leadership team, one that brings together the unmatched vision, passion and proven track records of success in building, operating and growing businesses dedicated to serving government and commercial customers in the United States and around the world."

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Related Links

https://www.comsovereign.com

