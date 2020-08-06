COMSovereign in Collaboration with TM Technologies, Inc., Demonstrates First-Ever Wireless Operation of New High Efficiency, Transparent Modulation

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based pure-play developer of 5G connectivity and data transmission systems, announced today that in collaboration with TM Technologies, Inc., a developer and licensor of advanced radio frequency technologies have completed a wireless demonstration of a Transpositional Modulation ("TM") signal overlaid on a separate modulation, in this case, Quadrature Amplitude Modulation ("QAM"). The demonstration was completed between two software defined radios at an independent engineering test facility in San Diego, California.

QAM is used extensively as a modulation scheme for digital telecommunication systems such as 802.11 Wi-Fi standards. Following the successful completion of this independently verified, over the air test, TM Technologies' contract engineering team has now begun modification of the patented TM method for use with a 5G NR OFDM-based signal standard, which is the standard used in all mobile devices communicating through 5G networks. The final phase of the modification and test program is expected to be completed in approximately 90 days with a goal of enabling up to 50% greater data efficiency, bandwidth dependent, in a completely transparent additional data path that remains compliant with 5G NR standards. Under a new licensing agreement, COMSovereign intends to feature this innovated modulation technology as an option across its full line of new fixed wireless telecom products scheduled for release in 2021.

"The novel capabilities provided to us through the TM development and use license enables not just an increase in efficiency for data transmission, but the creation of a simultaneous transparent data path allowing for the inclusion of a discrete signal within it, "said Dr. Dustin McIntire, COMSovereign CTO. "With TM technology, separate signal markers or alternate highly encrypted data streams can be transmitted simultaneously, essentially allowing the sharing of the wireless spectrum by two or more users, greatly expanding the availability and usability of wireless connections.Spectrum sharing is a way to optimize the use of the airwaves, or wireless communications channels, by enabling multiple categories of users to safely share the same frequency bands. We believe that optimizing Spectrum will be critical to meet user demand."

TM Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, independent technology research and development and intellectual property firm founded in 2013, holding nearly 70 granted and pending patents. COMSovereign Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Dan Hodges is the founder and controlling shareholder of TM Technologies.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies with combined capabilities and the objective of enabling connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign is seeking to become a U.S.-based pure-play communications provider able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com or view the reports that it files with or furnishes to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov, including the Risk Factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as information in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to commercialize Transpositional Modulation technology, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

