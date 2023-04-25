COMSovereign Names Keith Kaczmarek as Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Kaczmarek Brings Over 30 Years of Wireless Technology, Business Development and Operational Experience to New Senior Role

TUCSON, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that it has named Keith Kaczmarek as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Kaczmarek brings over 30 years of experience in technology, telecommunications, data storage and public safety to this newly created position, joining the COMSovereign team as it seeks to expand the sales programs for its current and next generation wireless connectivity solutions in North America and internationally. Keith is an entrepreneurial, visionary industry technologist and business development executive who has led the roll-out of next generation technologies for multiple start-ups and large-scale wireless companies including CurvEnergy, Skylo Technologies, Virtual Network Communication (acquired by COMSovereign), EdgeConneX, Powerwave, Teligent, Nextel, AirTouch, and General Telephone & Electronics Corporation (GTE).

David Knight, CEO and President of COMSovereign Holding Corp. said, "We wish to welcome Keith to the team as our new Chief Revenue Officer, helping lead and rebuild our sales organization as we drive revenue growth today and begin to implement our next generation wireless solutions roadmap. Keith's background, including his expertise in wireless access gained during his time at VNC and his hands-on experience with start-ups and large wireless network operators, brings a unique and valuable perspective to our team at this critical time."

"David and the team at COMSovereign have executed a dramatic refocusing of the Company, one which seeks to build upon the strength of its DragonWave, Fastback Networks and VNC wireless products portfolio. These brands, combined with advanced software and security technologies such as Saguna Network's Mobile Edge Compute ("MEC"), anchor an innovative wireless solutions roadmap designed to address some of the greatest connectivity challenges facing network operators of all kinds. I am excited by the team's vision for the future of wireless connectivity and am looking forward to realizing the potential ahead of COMSovereign," added Keith Kaczmarek.

In addition to holding senior leadership and business development roles at multiple wireless technology and service providers, Mr. Kaczmarek was also a co-founder of Cyren Call Communications, which led to the deployment of the first nationwide public safety broadband network. Keith was also a general partner at two private equity funds: inOvate Communications Group targeting early-stage wireless companies and Public Safety Ventures which focused on wireless solutions for public safety networks and critical infrastructure markets. Keith is a Radio Club of America Fellow, holds an MBA degree, a M.S. in Electrical Engineering, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering all from the University of Illinois.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

