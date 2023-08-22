COMSovereign Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

TUCSON, Ari., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems announced today that on August 16, 2023, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on March 31, 2023, by the Company with the SEC, it was unable to file the Form 10-K by the required due date of March 31, 2023, due to quantitative impairment testing and appraisals of goodwill and intangibles in order to comply with U.S. GAAP accounting principles.

On July 22, 2023, the Staff granted the Company an exception until October 2, 2023, to file its delinquent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") and Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and the period ended June 30, 2023. As a result of this additional delinquency, the Company must submit an update by August 31, 2023, to its plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, it may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until October 16, 2023, for it to regain compliance.

