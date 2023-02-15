COMSovereign Renews "Rip and Replace" Radios Sales Program for U.S.-Based Wireless Network Operators and Service Providers

Programs to Feature Sales of DragonWave and Fastback Radios in Response to New Government Restrictions on Exports to Chinese Equipment Manufacturers

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems today, in response to an increased number of inquiries from domestic wireless networks and service providers, is launching a refocused sales initiative designed to facilitate the continued replacement of Chinese-made telecommunications hardware currently installed by U.S. network operators.

In response to continued U.S. government actions to limit the use of Chinese telecommunication equipment in domestic networks and the sale of essential components and technology, COMSovereign has begun working with its partners and customers to launch additional sales programs. These programs feature the Company's DragonWave and Fastback radio hardware with engineering, network design, testing, integration, and network deployment services provided by approved partners designed to deliver complete, turn-key solutions to customers.

"Supporting investment into secure, American-made technology has always been a cornerstone of COMSovereign's mission. We intend to build upon our decades-long-history of providing trusted, reliable, and secure wireless solutions such as our DragonWave and Fastback radios to our commercial and government customers who are actively seeking domestically produced solutions for their networks." said David Knight, CEO and President of COMSovereign. "Although 'rip and replace' is not a new requirement for wireless networks, there continues to be thousands of operators ranging from tier 1s down to small local services providers who still have Chinese equipment in their networks that require replacement. The most recent additional restrictions combined with the progress we have made in our business transition makes now the ideal time for us to re-double our efforts to capitalize on these opportunities. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and to assisting our customers in meeting their current and future requirements."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

