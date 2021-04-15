COMSovereign Taps Telecom Industry Standards Leader David K. Bain to Chair Advisory Board

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that it has appointed telecom industry leader David K. Bain to serve as Chairman of its Advisory Board. Joining David on the Advisory Board are four newly appointed members, each accomplished industry executives: Steve DelBianco, Art Roderick, Fraser Pajak and Grant Seiffert.

As COMSovereign advances production of its next generation of 4G LTE and 5G solutions for public and private communications networks, the Advisory Board's role is to assist the Company in defining future technology development activities and the integration of intellectual property sourced from its business units for applications including 5G, government networks, and smart city deployments.

Mr. Bain is Executive Director of the Technology Integrity Council, a Washington, DC consortium for maintaining common ethical standards and sustainable best practices for major tech platforms and their far-reaching new technologies. He is a frequent speaker at universities and industry events worldwide on the topic of future technologies and their impact on society. Previously, he was the VP of Standards for the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), where he led standards specialists developing and advancing the technology standards used worldwide for physical telecom infrastructure and smart cities systems. During his 25+ years as a publisher, entrepreneur, and standards executive in the telecom industry, he worked with client organizations including AT&T, Globalstar, Intelsat, Iridium, the FCC, Motorola, Nokia, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Qualcomm, Sprint, the State Department, Telenor, and the World Bank.

"COMSovereign's mission is to enable its customers to realize the true potential of 5G by bringing together the talent and knowhow of subject matter experts across critical areas in radio hardware and software design and radio frequency and signal processing technology. The Advisory Board plays an important role in helping ensure we can maximize the value of our intellectual property and we welcome David, one of the telecommunication industry's foremost standards experts, as its Chairman. We look forward to the valuable contributions of our advisory board members including David, Steve, Art, Fraser and Grant, as we accelerate our product development and production capabilities," said John Howell, President of COMSovereign Holding Corp.

David Bain added, "The level of technical innovation at COMSovereign is impressive and it is an honor to work with the many talented individuals and teams across the organization on their breakthroughs which have the potential to redefine both the technological possibilities and the economics underlying 5G."

Joining David on the COMSovereign Advisory Board are technology industry influencers and thought leaders, the first slate of whom include:

Steve DelBianco is President and CEO of NetChoice and has provided expert testimony at 25 Congressional Hearings and been interviewed on CNBC, PBS Nightly Business Report, CBS This Morning, and Marketplace Radio on matters of internet commerce and enterprise regulation. He also serves on ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) as the elected policy chair for the Business Constituency.

is President and CEO of NetChoice and has provided expert testimony at 25 Congressional Hearings and been interviewed on CNBC, PBS Nightly Business Report, CBS This Morning, and Marketplace Radio on matters of internet commerce and enterprise regulation. He also serves on ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) as the elected policy chair for the Business Constituency. Art Roderick is a law enforcement and media consultant who served with the Department of Justice (DoJ), US Marshals, with the DoJ as Deputy Director for the International Criminal Investigative Training Program (ICITP) and the Department of Homeland Security Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) as Deputy Assistant Director.

is a law enforcement and media consultant who served with the Department of Justice (DoJ), US Marshals, with the DoJ as Deputy Director for the International Criminal Investigative Training Program (ICITP) and the Department of Homeland Security Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) as Deputy Assistant Director. Fraser Pajak is the former CEO of QuEST Forum and COO of TIA, a global association of companies dedicated to impacting the quality and sustainability of products and services in the information and technology industry. Fraser has over 30 years' experience in the Information and communications technology industry. Previously, Fraser was the VP of National Service Infrastructure Support for TELUS Communications where he directed a team of approximately 1,200 technical engineers.

is the former CEO of QuEST Forum and COO of TIA, a global association of companies dedicated to impacting the quality and sustainability of products and services in the information and technology industry. Fraser has over 30 years' experience in the Information and communications technology industry. Previously, Fraser was the VP of National Service Infrastructure Support for TELUS Communications where he directed a team of approximately 1,200 technical engineers. Grant Seiffert is VP of Workforce Development for the Wireless Infrastructure Association and previously served as the CEO of the TIA. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Connected Nation and on the US Department of Homeland Security / Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) National Advisory Council.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Related Links

https://www.comsovereign.com

