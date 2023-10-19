COMSovereign's Fastback Intelligent Backhaul Radios Deployed at the Nation's Leading Travel Stop Network to Dramatically Improving Connectivity

Fastback Delivers High-Performance Wireless Connectivity to Virtually Any Location, Including Those Challenged by Non-Line Of Sight (NLOS) Limitations

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced the successful deployment of its Fastback Intelligent Backhaul Radios ("IBRs") with the nation's leading travel stop network. Sales and deployment at this new customer were conducted in collaboration with a leading wireless integrator partner who develops custom services for complex networks operated by service providers, large enterprises, and government entities. COMSovereign Fastback IBR 1300 is the Company's high-performance last mile connectivity solution operating in the unlicensed frequency spectrum.

David Knight, CEO of COMSovereign Holding Corp. said, "We are pleased that the Fastback IBR continues to be recognized by wireless industry integrators for its ability to solve some of the most difficult connectivity challenges. We look forward to supporting the critical needs of this large and growing customer and to the opportunity of continued collaboration to assist the countless numbers of organizations who are struggling with similar challenges of providing reliable internet access and connectivity to multiple locations."

The Challenge

The new customer currently operates more than 500 locations in 42 states and was seeking a reliable, high performance wireless solution to securely provide connectivity between facilities at their locations around the country. Existing wired and wireless connectivity solutions proved cumbersome, inflexible, difficult to manage, and did not provide the reliable internet access and redundancy the customer required.

The Solution

Working closely with the customer, our systems integrator partner was able to deploy the Fastback IBR radios at their customers' locations, rapidly providing high-speed wireless datalinks. Made in the United States and powered by unique artificial intelligence ("AI") and Extreme Interference Protection ("XIP™") technologies, Fastback radios deliver reliable performance even in highly congested or non-line of sight (NLOS) environments with capacity ranging from 1.7Gbps at 500m range (NLOS) and 3km range (LOS), and 700 Mbps at 13km range (LOS). Fastback radios remain among the industry's easiest to install due to their auto alignment, discovery, and synchronization capabilities, especially in rural or remote areas, allowing for more immediate network site turn up and operator revenue generation.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.