COMSovereign's Innovation Digital LLC and IQ-Analog Announce Strategic Alliance for Next Generation of Software Defined Radio Technology

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "the Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that its Innovation Digital LLC ("Innovation Digital") unit and IQ-Analog ("IQA"), a leading developer of wideband transceiver products targeting military communications and technology for the next generation of cellular communications systems, entered into a strategic development alliance targeted at "beyond 5G" wireless communication.

As part of the strategic alliance, IQA will incorporate Innovation Digital's patented digital signal processing algorithms and architectures into its next generation of Application Specific Integrated Circuits ("ASICs") designed for future commercial and military markets. The strategic alliance intends to provide unique solutions serving the multi-billion-dollar military market including communications, RADAR, and phased array sensor systems. The technology will also support next generation 5G commercial systems addressing both sub-6 GHz and mmWave deployments featuring multi-beam frequency-agile antenna systems and accelerated processing units for 5G Access Edge systems.

By eliminating the need for many of today's radio frequency ("RF") hardware components and moving digital processing closer to the antenna, the companies believe their combined technologies will provide the industry with "beyond state-of-the-art" wideband transceiver products including unprecedented performance and power efficiency. This new architecture will reduce the cost of future radio hardware designs, increase reliability, and improve performance and the jointly developed solutions can be used to enhance COMSovereign's next generation 5G radios. The new alliance further extends existing relationships between the Company and IQA, which includes continuing engagements with Innovation Digital and with COMSovereign's Silver Bullet Technology unit who is already providing engineering services in support of IQA's ASIC development.

Dr. Scott Velazquez, founder of Innovation Digital and Chief Research Officer at COMSovereign, said, "Our proven signal processing techniques combined with IQ-Analog's industry-leading chips have the potential to solve many of the most challenging hurdles for 5G and beyond, including providing robust ultra-broadband communications in increasingly congested RF environments. Furthermore, through the combination of technologies, we are now enabling advanced RF systems to be fully software-defined, providing the flexibility to support many signaling protocols, extremely wide frequency tuning ranges, and over-the-air upgrades all without requiring any hardware changes."

Mike Kappes, founder and Chief Executive Officer of IQ-Analog, commented, "Our strategic alliance with Innovation Digital brings market-differentiating capabilities to our ASICs to provide communications systems with the highest bandwidth and resolution performance with the smallest size and lowest power available. We are looking forward to working together to bring this critical technology to both new and existing customers later this year."

IQ-Analog's family of ASICs offer Full-Spectrum Conversion® capability with over 30-GHz of instantaneous bandwidth provided by 64 Giga-sample per second data converters. IQ-Analog leverages its unique approach to high-speed data conversion known as Traveling Pulse Wave Quantization® which offers fundamental power, size and cost advantages. Innovation Digital's algorithms and architectures will be customized, optimized, and integrated into IQ-Analog's next generation F1000/F2000 Full-Spectrum Conversion® ASIC as well as Waveform Analyzer hardware systems built by IQA and incorporating IQ-Analog ASICs.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Innovation Digital, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of COMSovereign) is a premier developer of "beyond state-of-the-art" mixed analog/digital signal processing solutions, intellectual property (IP) licensing, design and consulting services. Innovation Digital's signal processing techniques and IP have significantly enhanced the bandwidth and accuracy of RF transceiver systems and have provided enabling technologies in the fields of communications and RADAR systems, signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare (EW), test and measurement systems, and semiconductor devices. Learn more at www.innovationdigital.com.

About IQ-Analog

IQ-Analog Corporation is a leading developer of wideband transceiver products servicing markets for advanced wireless communications and radar systems. With over a decade of research and development, IQ-Analog's novel approach to high-speed data conversion, using temporal-domain signal processing, is at the core of a new class of integrated circuits performing digital antenna processing with unprecedented performance and power efficiency. IQ-Analog is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.

