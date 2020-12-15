COMSovereign's VEO Breaks Terabit Data Transmission Boundary with its Innovative Dielectric Silicon Photonics Technology

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that its silicon photonics unit, VEO Photonics, has been granted a patent on a new technology which has the potential to break the current limit of existing silicon data transmission speeds utilizing standard silicon foundry processes.

VEO's dielectric technology will permit a silicon modulator to operate at up to 10x the speed of its PN diode equivalent. With its performance advantage, a 400Gb transceiver can be delivered with half the power of existing units, dramatically increasing total capacity while reducing the high costs currently associated with transmission and cooling of large data centers and telecommunication backbones. Applications for this technology extend to 5G, artificial intelligence, switch fabrics, quantum computing, and many others. VEO's technology can also be easily scaled to support volume manufacturing.

"This is an exciting milestone, for the first time, a silicon-based modulator has demonstrated the potential to offer up to a 10x speed advantage over its competition and do so at significantly reduced cost," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, COMSovereign CTO. "By mid-2022, we will be able to showcase how this intellectual property will be commercialized and licensable and the major benefits it can bring to data center operations and in the deployment of new fiber optic cabling required to support 5G. Thanks to VEO's significant improvement in network capacity and its compatibility with current fiber optic systems, this dielectric technology can greatly reduce the expected costs of 5G's rollout."

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About VEO Photonics

VEO Photonics, a COMSoverign company, is developing processes that will significantly advance the state-of-the-art in Silicon Photonic devices for use in advanced data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. VEO's novel approach allows for overcoming the limitations of current silicon photonic (SiP) modulators, and hence can dramatically increase computing bandwidth and reduce drive power while offering lower operating costs. More information on VEO can be found at www.v-e-o.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

