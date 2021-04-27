COMSovereign's VNC and the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") Enter Into 5G Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that its Virtual NetCom ("VNC") business unit has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") with the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST").

CRADA is a partnering tool allowing federal laboratories to work with U.S. industries, academia, and other organizations on cooperative Research and Development (R&D) projects. CRADAs provide flexibility in structuring project contributions, intellectual property rights, and in protecting proprietary information and CRADA research results.

Under the agreement, engineers at NIST will work with COMSovereign to evaluate and demonstrate the applicability of 5G distributed systems ("DS") in a use case for 5G in public safety and other programs. The parties will utilize the 5G core and gNodeB radio technology from VNC to test specific 3GPP standard features and their impact on public safety operations. Research will focus on all aspects of deploying a 5G network for public safety's use including deployment feasibility, 5G features employed, local and distributed compute resources leveraged, and broadband service availability and quality expected from a DS.

"COMSovereign is honored to have the opportunity to partner with NIST on the testing of next generation 5G deployable systems and to participate in a program that can help define the requirements of future communications systems designed to support the needs of America's first responders and public safety practitioners," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign.

This is the second CRADA agreement between VNC and NIST. The first CRADA studied "Highly Mobile Deployed Networks" and the applicability of airborne 4G LTE solutions. A NIST test report is expected to be published shortly.

About NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST is one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. Congress established the agency to remove a major challenge to U.S. industrial competitiveness at the time—a second-rate measurement infrastructure that lagged behind the capabilities of the United Kingdom, Germany, and other economic rivals. From the smart electric power grid and electronic health records to atomic clocks, advanced nanomaterials, and computer chips, innumerable products and services rely in some way on technology, measurement, and standards provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Today, NIST measurements support the smallest of technologies to the largest and most complex of human-made creations—from nanoscale devices so tiny that tens of thousands can fit on the end of a single human hair up to earthquake-resistant skyscrapers and global communication networks.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

