Comstar Technologies Acquires E-Tel Systems Corporation

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of northern Virginia based E-Tel Systems Corporation. Established in 1992, E-Tel has been a prominent telecommunications provider throughout the Mid-Atlantic region serving business customers of all sizes, the federal government and several embassies. Existing E-Tel customers should expect to continue to receive superior levels of service while also being able to take advantage of Comstar's complete suite of technology solutions including complete Information Technology solutions, managed network services, Unified Communications and audio – visual technology solutions.

Comstar Techologies D.C. Metro Office

"We are very excited to include E-Tel as part of the Comstar Technologies family," says David Johnson, president of Comstar. "Comstar and E-Tel share similar 'customer first' philosophies with the goal of constantly exceeding our customer's expectations through exceptional customer support. We look forward to reaching out to all E-Tel customers to personally welcome them to the Comstar family."

"I am very excited that E-Tel customers who have been with me for decades, will be part of the Comstar family," says Gary Niemeyer, owner of E-Tel Systems. "Before I could consider retirement, it was very important to find the right organization that could continue to provide superior levels of service to my E-Tel customers. Comstar's customer-centered values make this a strong pairing. Their experienced management team and expanded technology solutions put E-Tel customers and staff in trusted and capable hands."

E-Tel Systems, along with the acquisition of BenComm in 2018, has solidified Comstar as a leading supplier of technology solutions to business and government customers in the Washington D.C. metro area. If you would like more information about Comstar Technologies or this recent transaction, please contact Allyson Whelan at 610-840-2282 or email at awhelan@comstar-usa.com.

Comstar Technologies is a leading national technology provider focused on business solutions for Information Technology/Security, Unified Communications, Facility Security, Video Teleconferencing & Cabling solutions. Our expertise, high quality customer support and convenient, cost-effective service delivery models give clients access to the latest technology and deliver premium value, giving them the competitive advantage.

