Comstar Technologies Announces Acquisition of Comtel VoIP, Inc.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies , an international provider of today's most advanced telecommunications, Managed IT services, physical security, and audio-visual solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired Comtel VoIP, Inc. , a Buffalo, New York-based provider of hosted telephony solutions. This strategic acquisition will expand Comstar's geographic footprint and broaden Comtel's solution portfolio beyond their current voice offerings. Comtel will continue to operate under its current name for the foreseeable future, with both companies focusing on continued growth and implementing next-generation communication services to support clients across the region and beyond.

"We are thrilled to welcome the expert Comtel team to our Comstar Technologies family," says David Johnson, President of Comstar. "Both companies share a fanatical focus on the success of their clients and meeting their ever-evolving needs. Additionally, we feel this region is full of great people and a strong business community, and we are very proud to now be a part of it."

Existing Comtel customers can expect the same superior, regionally focused support they have always enjoyed, all while gaining access to the extensive Comstar Technologies portfolio of communications and technology solutions. The combined companies' shared mission is to assist clients in exceeding their operational and financial goals as their full-service technology partner.

"We are excited to join the Comstar Technologies family," said David Adams, President of Comtel VoIP. "Comtel was built by an outstanding and dedicated team with customer service as its top priority. We are looking forward to keeping that philosophy alive with Comstar while also expanding product offerings for our clients."

The DAK Group, led by Sheon Karol, Managing Director, with Damir Makic, Vice President, served as the exclusive investment banker and financial adviser to Comtel, initiating and managing the process.

For more information about Comstar Technologies, click here . For details on Comtel VoIP, click here .

About Comstar Technologies, LLC

Comstar Technologies delivers a full suite of innovative solutions designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based services to modern security and advanced audio-visual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of integration experience to deliver results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally, enabling organizations to work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet the current and future state demands of any commercial organization. For more information about Comstar Technologies, click here .

About Comtel VoIP, Inc.

Comtel VoIP, Inc has been committed to servicing the voice and supporting network needs of Buffalo and Western New York for the last three decades. Operating in Tonawanda, NY, Comtel's client experience focus now applies to over 2,000 customers throughout the Tri-Cities area.

About The DAK Group

The DAK history of Merger and Acquisitions began with its founding in 1984. The DAK Group has successfully completed hundreds of merger and acquisition transactions across a broad range of industries and continents. Their exclusive focus is on helping entrepreneurs, family business owners, private equity firms and other mid-market stakeholders navigate strategic options for growth and expansion, as well as to pursue successful exit strategies. Additional client services include financing and restructuring advice, business valuations, fairness opinions and strategic development.

