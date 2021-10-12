Comstar Technologies Announces Acquisition of Technology Solutions, LLC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, an international provider of today's most advanced unified communications, managed IT, physical security, and audio-visual solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Technology Solutions, LLC, a Livonia, Michigan-based provider of IP telephony and IT managed services. This strategic acquisition will enhance Comstar's Midwest footprint and expand Technology Solutions' existing solutions portfolio. Technology Solutions will continue to operate under its current name for the remainder of 2021, with both companies focused on providing superior customer support and unifying their internal teams.

"We are proud to welcome the Technology Solutions team to our Comstar Technologies family," says David Johnson, President of Comstar. "It's evident that both of our teams share a passion for enabling client success and exceeding expectations in the process, making Technology Solutions a perfect fit. We look forward to joining the Southeast Michigan business community and the abundance of opportunity that's to come."

Existing Technology Solutions customers can expect the same superior, focused support they have always enjoyed, while gaining streamlined access to Comstar's advance portfolio of technology solutions. The combined companies' shared goal is to assist clients in maximizing profitability while catalyzing growth and mitigating risk.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Comstar Technologies team," said Steve Futrell, CEO and Founder of Technology Solutions, LLC. "From our initial meeting, I knew that Comstar's culture and leadership team mirrored what I had envisioned for the future of Technology Solutions. To be able to give both our employees and clients the new opportunities, resources and room for growth that Comstar provides is the best-case scenario and I cannot wait to see what this synergy brings to fruition in the years ahead."

To solidify roots in the community and better serve existing clients, the Comstar team plans to open a physical location for Technology Solutions employees to collaborate, facilitate trainings and host meetings in early 2022. For more information about Comstar Technologies, click here. For more details on Technology Solutions, click here.

About Comstar Technologies, LLC

Comstar Technologies delivers innovative solutions to growth-focused companies designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based integrations to modern security and advanced audiovisual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of experience to create valuable results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally so organizations can work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet today's demands. For more information, visit comstar-usa.com.

About Technology Solutions, LLC

Technology Solutions, L.L.C. is a leading provider of voice and data networking equipment and services for businesses within Michigan and across America. Technology Solutions is dedicated to developing long term relationships with clients through proactive support and honest advising.

