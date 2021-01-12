Comstar Technologies Announces Brand Transformation

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, an international provider of today's most advanced managed IT services, telecommunications, physical security, and audio-visual solutions, announces today its exciting brand transformation. Introducing a revitalized company, Comstar is uniquely positioned to advise and integrate solutions that maximize profitability, generate new revenue streams, catalyze growth and mitigate risk. With a sleek new logo and modern website to showcase its 30-year history, new marketplace direction, and expanded services, Comstar is entering the new year as a powerful B2B technology leader.

Initially founded as a Philadelphia-based supplier for telephony and cabling, today Comstar stands as a full-service, single-source technology consultant, guiding businesses worldwide toward a full range of technology solutions required in today's digital environment. After a streak of strategic management hires and acquisitions in 2020, the organization is poised to build on said success with a channel offering, additional acquisitions and a number of new team members across the country.

"We are in a new position in the market," explains Dave Johnson, President, Comstar Technologies. "We have a host of new solutions, new partnerships , and new locations – we have an ever-evolving portfolio, and we wanted our voice to reflect this exciting new direction. Comstar's refreshed vision means continuing our trajectory as a strategic, consultative technology partner. The full-spectrum suite of solutions exists in six main pillars: unified communications, IT managed services, audio-visual, security, connectivity, and design consulting," continued Johnson. "We've always offered superior customer service, but the revitalized Comstar Technologies serves as a sole technology ally for results-driven organizations - and it came time for our look and feel to celebrate that."

Comstar's bold new logo represents the company's future-focused direction, and the revamped website's increased functionality like online ticketing and payment systems make client transactions easier. The site's streamlined experience, meant to feature the breadth of services offered, houses information for Comstar's comprehensive set of solutions. The refined visuals and online presence will appeal to both fresh and legacy customers - such as Indeed, Stryker, and The Philadelphia Union - as Comstar will continue to service key verticals such as education, real estate, healthcare, professional services and life sciences.

Overall, Comstar Technologies' changes communicate the company's fresh mindset and expansive new vision. As Comstar enters a new era for the company, they will leverage past successes and advance into the future with an enhanced mission.

To explore the new website and to learn more about Comstar's full-service offerings, visit comstar-usa.com .

About Comstar Technologies, LLC

Comstar Technologies delivers a full suite of innovative solutions designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based services to modern security and advanced audio-visual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of integration experience to deliver results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally, enabling organizations to work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet the current and future state demands of any commercial organization. For more information about Comstar Technologies, click here .

