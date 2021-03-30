Comstar Technologies Expands Partnership with 8x8; Adds Communications Platform as a Service Capabilities to Portfolio

This new portfolio offering positions Comstar as the first 8x8 channel partner to provide the company's CPaaS offerings. Tweet this

According to a recent study , the CPaaS market is expected to reach $25 billion in 2025. Moreover, the solution has rapidly increased in popularity across industries over the last year due to its flexibility, scalability, and enhanced remote customer experience features, empowering leading organizations to engage customers across channels programmatically. Most recently, CPaaS has been recognized for assisting in streamlining the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 8x8 CPaaS portfolio of APIs and embeddable applications, including SMS, chat apps, voice, video and performance monitoring, empowers businesses and organizations to extend and customize business communications, customer engagement, and third-party applications to reimagine workflows that create more engaging employee and customer experiences to scale. Through its network of more than 160 top-tier carriers covering over 190 countries and territories, 8x8 CPaaS enables organizations to reach their customers reliably and securely, no matter where they are.

"Comstar has successfully built up long-term, trusted partnerships with its clients and delivers to them innovative solutions that reinvent the way business and customer engagement is conducted," said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. "As a key 8x8 value added reseller partner, Comstar is already helping these organizations move away from legacy, on-premises systems to leverage the power of the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact center platform. Now with 8x8 CPaaS, they can further meet their clients' unique requirements by injecting new capabilities that support the new operate-from-anywhere, mobile-first world."

Comstar Technologies launched its brand transformation earlier this year. Both companies have recently won several awards and recognitions, including 8x8 being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide and Comstar Technologies being named Channel Visions' Best Physical Security Provider .

In addition to CPaaS, Comstar will continue to offer 8x8 cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions through its nationwide footprint of direct and indirect sales channels.

For more information about Comstar and 8x8 solutions, visit comstar-usa.com .

About Comstar Technologies

Comstar Technologies delivers innovative solutions to growth-focused companies designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based integrations to modern security and advanced audiovisual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of experience to create valuable results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally so organizations can work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet today's demands. For more information, visit comstar-usa.com .

