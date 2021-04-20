Comstar Technologies Launches Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Through New Partnership With Cato Networks

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, a full-service national technology solutions firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cato Networks , the provider of the world's first SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform. The foundation of this strategic partnership enables Comstar to white label Cato's SASE solution, which has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking.

With the addition of SASE to Comstar's portfolio, the company can offer businesses a simplified way to meet network requirements and better map out business continuity plans while remaining connected, compliant and secure. By converging Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) with network security and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into a cloud-based architecture, SASE supports all edges globally, improves efficiency and overall security posture.

"We are thrilled to officially join forces with Cato Networks to bring such a transformative solution to our clients," says Warren Reyburn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Comstar. "After spending months carefully evaluating a variety of SD-WAN and SASE providers, it became evident that Cato offers the most robust solution with an eye toward the future. From SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises, the company's holistic approach and hyper-scalability address the expanding architecture needs for businesses of all sizes. Together, we are collaborating on our first SASE implementation to be completed by the end of April, and we expect many more to follow as the cloud services era advances."

Organizations deploying SASE benefit from true network and security convergence with seamless management through a cloud-based portal, eliminating the need for daily maintenance tasks like patching and hardware replacements. In addition, SASE increases scalability while reducing costs. With Gartner projecting that a minimum of 40% of enterprises will have specific plans to adopt SASE by 2024, Comstar's addition of SASE is both timely and necessary to meet the increasing requirements of modern digital businesses.

"We're excited to be partnering with a leading Unified Communications specialist like Comstar Technologies," says Anthony D'Angelo, Cato's Vice President of Channel and Business Development. "Communication services require a reliable, secure infrastructure. With the Cato SASE platform delivered by Comstar, companies will gain a global, affordable SLA-backed backbone complete with enterprise-grade security services backed by Comstar's support and know-how. It's an exciting package, and we're thrilled to be part of this collaboration."

To learn more about SASE or Comstar's latest partnerships, visit comstar-usa.com .

About Comstar Technologies

Comstar Technologies delivers innovative solutions to growth-focused companies designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based integrations to modern security and advanced audiovisual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of experience to create valuable results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally so organizations can work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet today's demands. For more information, visit comstar-usa.com.

About Cato Networks

Cato is the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN, network security, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato Cloud, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters into the network, and connect mobile users with Cato SDP client and clientless access options. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next. To learn more about how Cato can help you, visit https://www.catonetworks.com .

