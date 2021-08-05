Comstar Technologies Named 8x8's XCaaS Partner of the Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, a full-service national technology solutions firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as 8x8's XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) Partner of the Year for North America. This coveted award was presented during 8x8's inaugural Channel Partners Awards, which was held virtually on the company's award-winning video platform.

8x8, a leading SaaS (Software as a Service) provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions, launched its Channel Partner Awards as a way to honor and celebrate its leading North American partners for their continued support and success in delivering accessible communications to businesses around the world.

"Winning this prestigious award is a testament to our team's commitment to the channel and delivering the most robust, innovative solutions to our customers," said Warren Reyburn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Comstar Technologies. "Over this last year, we've seen employee and customer experience demands dramatically shift. As these needs continue to evolve, 8x8's XCaaS allows us to deliver a cloud-based communications deployment model that erases the boundaries between functional silos, providing organizations with the flexibility and resiliency needed to stay competitive while improving experiences across channels."

As 8x8's XCaaS partner of the year, Comstar can respond to the new needs of businesses by delivering a single integrated platform that includes cloud-native contact center, voice, chat, video and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) capabilities. Recently launched XCaaS enhancements further support growing digital workforce requirements and include:

Support for video meetings with up to 500 active participants

Advanced mobility to drive organization-wide collaboration for a hybrid workforce

Deeper integration with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams

These enhancements will allow Comstar to strengthen its client relationships with companies that require additional workforce mobility and video meeting capabilities. By leveraging 8x8's expanded integrated communications, collaboration, and customer engagement capabilities, Comstar customers will unlock new opportunities to improve their employee and customer experience and engagement.

"The XCaaS Partner of the Year category wasn't even close because Comstar attacked the market by following our messaging and being specialists both from the UC as well as the contact center side," said Bobby Hall, Vice President of North America Channels, 8x8. "Comstar Technologies is a very unique group that possesses an unmatched ability to meet the customers wherever they are in their digital journey, so we can work in tandem to deliver our XCaaS solution."

In addition to being named XCaaS Partner of the Year, Comstar was also the first 8x8 channel partner to offer the company's CPaaS solution. Comstar's progressive portfolio also includes 8x8's cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions through its nationwide footprint of direct and indirect sales channels.

For more information about Comstar and 8x8 solutions, visit comstar-usa.com .

About Comstar Technologies

Comstar Technologies delivers innovative solutions to growth-focused companies designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based integrations to modern security and advanced audiovisual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of experience to create valuable results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally so organizations can work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet today's demands. For more information, visit comstar-usa.com .

