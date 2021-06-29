Comstar Technologies' Octavio Diaz Named a 2021 CFO of the Year Awards Honoree by the Philadelphia Business Journal

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, a full-service national technology solutions firm, is pleased to announce that Octavio Diaz, the company's Chief Financial Officer, has been named a Philadelphia Business Journal CFO of the Year . This prestigious honor recognizes the top 18 Philadelphia-based CFOs for outstanding financial leadership not only over this past year but throughout their career.

Held annually, this award is designated to financial professionals in Greater Philadelphia for outstanding performance in their roles as corporate financial stewards. An independent panel of judges select winners based on their demonstrated commitment to fiscal integrity and accountability, strategic thinking, community involvement and financial management.

Under Diaz's financial leadership, Comstar navigated pandemic-driven challenges while recording the highest profitability margins in the company's 30-year history. Moreover, since joining Comstar just weeks before the onset of the pandemic, Diaz has accelerated the company's growth trajectory by orchestrating the strategic acquisitions of Reyburn Consulting Group , a leading telecom advisory firm, and Comtel VoIP Inc. , a Buffalo-based provider of hosted telephony solutions.

"Winning this award is a testament to Octavio's commitment to driving significant material impact across our organization's financial structure," says Dave Johnson, President of Comstar Technologies. "Octavio's superior financial acumen, experience, vision, and foresight have been instrumental to Comstar's growth, improved operations and overall business processes. On behalf of everyone at Comstar, I couldn't be more excited that he has been recognized for his accomplishments over this past year and the course of his career. I'm looking forward to his continued success, and our collaboration focused on expanding Comstar's market position."

In addition to his success steering the finance side of the business, Diaz plays an integral role in Comstar's operational, sales and cultural efforts. He spearheaded the founding of an Integrated Business Planning (IBP) cross-functional team to bridge the organization's evolving functional units. Finally, Diaz was central in creating Comstar Cares, the organization's philanthropic initiative that serves key charities across the community.

"I am honored to be a recipient of this most prestigious award. Working beside dedicated team members passionate about helping clients grow and operate more efficiently through innovative technology solutions has been a career highlight," said Octavio Diaz, CFO of Comstar Technologies. "I look forward to our continued financial success as we move beyond this challenging year."

Diaz's 20+ year career spans across several industries and countries, where he has applied his financial rigor to lead teams through challenging circumstances like economic recessions, creative mergers and complex ERP implementations. His unmatched reputation for driving business transformations has led Octavio to his role as Comstar's CFO. In this critical position, Diaz is responsible for improving Comstar's organizational strength, supporting current and future growth opportunities and finding new ways to deliver value to clients.

