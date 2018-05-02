ComTec Solutions' 3rd "Day in the Life" Series with Epicor Software

The tour focused on the daily activities of six stations: sales, manufacturing, production/manufacturing execution system (MES), finance, reporting dashboards, and ComTec IT Managed Services. Attendees gained insight from employees of Currier Plastics on how Epicor works in real-time.

"We're excited to return for the third open house with Epicor Software," said Rob Moyer, president of ComTec Solutions. "This annual event has proven to be an effective way to show manufacturers throughout the country that Epicor ERP and ComTec Solutions are committed to their business growth, service excellence, and customer satisfaction."

40 guests representing 18 companies from the northeastern US attended the event. Many mentioned they left the open house with an accurate perception of specific ways Epicor Software can help them drive business growth.

The event, a joint effort by Epicor Software and ComTec Solutions, a Platinum Channel Partner, demonstrates the close relationship Epicor has with its partners.

About ComTec

ComTec Solutions works with business owners, CEOs, and decision-makers to improve their quoting, productivity, and profitability through managed IT services and Epicor ERP systems. ComTec has been helping small-to-mid sized businesses achieve a global competitive advantage in their respective markets for over 20 years. Founded and headquartered in Rochester, NY, ComTec Solutions has a second office in East Berlin, CT, to better serve its growing client base.

Rob Moyer

President

ComTec Solutions

585.621.9303

