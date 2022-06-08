ComTec Solutions Expands in Pennsylvania with the Addition of CompuData's Epicor Practice

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester, NY based ComTec Solutions, LLC., a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and IT Managed Services Provider (MSP), and CompuData Inc., a Philadelphia based IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, are proud to announce that CompuData has merged their Epicor practice into ComTec. Rob Moyer, President of ComTec Solutions, will be spearheading the Epicor Kinetic ERP Practice in the Philadelphia area.

"In 2018, ComTec embarked on a 10-year growth plan with a focus on building around our core competency of Epicor ERP and IT Managed Services. We continue to look for opportunities to expand ComTec's services and customer base while maintaining our emphasis on quality service and dedication to our employees," said Moyer. "We are excited to expand our geographic footprint, Epicor customer base, and highly talented team of people and resources with the addition of CompuData's Epicor practice."

ComTec Solutions has been providing technology expertise to businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries for over 26 years. Offering a range of business technology services, ComTec is committed to providing the best solution to fit customers' individual needs.

"Our Epicor customers will now have greater resources and knowledge at their disposal to enhance operations through their Epicor ERP solution," stated Angela Nadeau CEO of CompuData. "We value our customers and work hard to provide the best solutions to enable their success and we know ComTec will provide just that."

"Our partners are an important extension of the Epicor business, and this is a great example of the strength of our channel," said Lisa Pope, Epicor President. "This transition between ComTec and CompuData will benefit our hardworking customers with a powerful combination of expertise and industry know-how to solve their unique challenges."

About ComTec Solutions

Founded in 1995, ComTec Solutions is a leading Epicor ERP Platinum Partner and IT Managed Services Provider for a diversified customer base that includes corporations and government institutions. The company's core focus is to be a trusted partner in IT Managed Services/Epicor ERP focusing on their customers' business objectives first. ComTec Solutions is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and maintains an office in East Berlin, CT and Philadelphia, PA, with employees across the United States. For more information visit comtecsolutions.com.

About CompuData

CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, their expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. Their team takes a holistic approach to meet customers' needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com.

