Comtrend Launches Mobile Solution to Help Rural Providers "Own the Bundle" and Compete in the New Era of Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the broadband landscape evolves, local and regional service providers are being challenged to compete against national brands offering bundled internet and mobile services. Leading this shift, Comtrend, a trusted broadband partner for more than 35 years, is helping rural providers "own the bundle"—equipping them with the technologies and partnerships needed to protect their customer base, strengthen customer loyalty, and grow new revenue in the new era of connectivity.

At the center of this effort is LaunchMyMVNO , Comtrend's new solution built in partnership with OXIO that enables providers to offer branded mobile service under their own name. Designed to eliminate the high cost, complexity, and technical barriers that once kept smaller providers out of the mobile market, LaunchMyMVNO gives rural ISPs a fast, low-risk way to add mobile to their portfolio and compete head-to-head with national carriers—all while keeping revenue local.

The New Competitive Frontier: Broadband Meets Mobile

Today's largest national providers are no longer staying in their traditional lanes. Major broadband providers are expanding into mobile, while national wireless networks are pushing into home internet—each offering bundled, single-brand experiences that reshape customer expectations.

This convergence is reshaping customer expectations and intensifying competition, as national brands position themselves as one-stop connectivity providers. For rural and regional service providers, it presents both a challenge and a strategic opportunity to redefine how they compete—by delivering broadband, WiFi, and now mobile, all under their own trusted brand.

"Whether you work with us or not, you can't wait," says John DiFrenna, VP of Sales & Marketing at Comtrend North America. "Mobile-first competitors are already moving into rural markets, and their offerings will only expand. Providers who take steps now—before the disruption hits—will be the ones who stay in control of their market."

Simplifying Growth Through Partnership

Beyond mobile, Comtrend continues to deliver a comprehensive lineup of broadband technologies—including WiFi 6/7 gateways and OpenPON fiber solutions—that enable providers to expand, modernize, and deliver seamless connectivity across every service tier. Backed by a best-in-class partner ecosystem spanning fiber, mobile, and managed services, Comtrend provides the flexibility, interoperability, and trusted support that rural networks need to thrive in today's converging market.

Built for Rural. Backed by Experience.

With a long-standing focus on rural and regional networks, Comtrend delivers the technology and white-glove support needed to future-proof infrastructure and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Whether migrating from DSL to fiber, integrating next-generation WiFi, or adding mobile services, providers can rely on Comtrend to deliver performance, simplicity, and peace of mind.

A Future of Local Strength

By helping service providers "own the bundle," Comtrend is not only enabling competitive parity—it's strengthening local economies, keeping revenue in the community, and ensuring rural networks thrive in the years ahead.

To learn more about Comtrend's solutions for rural providers, visit us.comtrend.com or explore LaunchMyMVNO .

About Comtrend

Comtrend is a leading provider of broadband networking solutions, trusted by service providers across North America for over 30 years. Known for its deep commitment to rural and regional markets, Comtrend delivers reliable, scalable technologies that help providers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape. Now, through new initiatives like its MVNO partnership with OXIO, Comtrend is expanding its mission—enabling customers to offer branded mobile services with the same flexibility, control, and affordability they've come to expect from Comtrend's broadband portfolio.

