"COMUNITYmade" Custom Shoes Offering

Sean and Shannon Scott are no strangers to the footwear industry. Over the last two decades with companies like ASICS, Nike, Toms and Vans, the couple has developed extensive footwear industry and marketing experience along their various paths. This has brought them to a shared vision and belief that we can make a difference in the world by focusing on the community, rather than just profits.

Their experience with the larger companies has enabled the married couple to identify future opportunities to improve on many areas of their business including: trend spotting, local manufacturing and community building, all within the ever-changing retail landscape. In the spirit of supporting the local economy by bringing back quality manufacturing jobs to the City of Los Angeles, COMUNITYmade is proud to offer their custom shoes program to the general public.

With this offering, anyone can book an appointment to meet with a custom shoe concierge either in-person at their showroom in DTLA, or virtually via video chat from anywhere in the world. In this process, the customer will be able to choose their own design from premium, sustainably sourced materials making a truly custom shoe from the soles to the laces.

Since your custom shoes will be handcrafted by highly skilled craftspeople in DTLA, you can expect nothing short of perfection in shoemaking. Each shoe is designed with attention to the little things that can make a shoe last longer: extra stitching, padding and care go a long way in the lifetime of your custom, COMUNITYmade shoes.

"Enabling people to create a shoe that is an extension of themselves is very inspiring and fun for us here," says Sean Scott. "Working with Justin on the perfect golf shoe and now Troy Baker and Roger Craig Smith, the voice of Sonic, to create a Sonic the Hedgehog inspired shoe are just some highlights of what we can do. There's really no limit to the imagination and we like to push ourselves to see what can be done," adds Shannon Scott.

COMUNITYmade shoes will last much longer than your typical manufactured shoes, you know… The ones littering your closet space. In fact, with the proper care, our custom handmade leather shoes can be worn for years and sometimes, decades.

Well-crafted, customizable footwear can now be personally designed to suit your needs and your individual preferences. Our perfectly tailored shoes will give you unmatched comfort, durability and functionality, all while turning heads, everywhere you go.

Growing from the rich, artistic roots of the Los Angeles community, COMUNITYmade's custom shoes offer a level of class and sophistication that will definitely leave an impression on every person you meet.

About COMUNITYmade

Founded in 2017, COMUNITYmade strives to be a catalyst to inspire action, participation and empowerment to its members and create positive change within the community through locally handmade footwear. Located in the vibrant Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, COMUNITYmade's headquarters are located at 584 Mateo Street and serves as a blended mix of lounge/showroom, cobbling station, multi-use work and event space. For more information on COMUNITYmade products and charitable partnerships, please visit www.comunitymade.com . Follow COMUNITYmade @comunitymade on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE COMUNITYmade

Related Links

http://www.comunitymade.com

