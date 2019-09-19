Comvita Announces Non-GMO Project Verification for its Leading Manuka Honey Line

"Communicating our Non-GMO verification to consumers was a natural evolution in our commitment to offering Manuka products of the highest quality standards possible," said Corey Blick, SVP of Comvita North America. "With increased awareness about GMOs, and more shoppers paying attention to labels, we aim to make it as easy as possible for wellness seekers to know what they are getting in our Manuka Honey. Adding the Non-GMO seal to our packaging gives shoppers one more reason to choose Comvita."

Comvita has been perfecting its beekeeping craft for over 45 years. In addition to Non-GMO Project Verification, Comvita leads with the gold standard consumers can trust with UMF™, which is independently certified for the three key compounds, ensuring the honey is genuine Manuka. Comvita is a licensee of UMFHA (Unique Manuka Factor Honey Association) and strictly adheres to the UMF™ rating system that measures Leptosperin, DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) and MGO (Methylglyoxal), which is most commonly associated with its antibacterial activity. While Comvita products are tested for and guarantee appropriate levels of all three, some brands only measure for MGO, while others have obscure, self-created ratings, and don't measure for any.

Earlier this year the brand launched its 'This is Real Manuka' campaign, aimed at educating consumers on what to look for when investing in the growing American trend and global wellness staple. To learn more about Comvita, please visit www.comvita.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @comvitausa .

About Comvita:

Comvita is the global leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneering name in the natural health and wellness category. Founded in 1974 and publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CVT, the company provides health-conscious consumers and the medical skincare market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey products that are fully traceable from source-to-shelf.

Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey is one of nature's most versatile and scarce natural resources. In addition to its Manuka product range, Comvita owns and operates the world's largest fresh-picked Olive Leaf farm and offers a broad range of other purest source health and wellness products. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com .

