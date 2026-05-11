Comvita Celebrates World Bee Month and World Pollinator Month to Advance Global Bee Conservation and Awareness

Together with Pollinator Partnership, Comvita launches a global campaign highlighting the essential role of bees in food systems, biodiversity, and ecosystem health.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Bee Day on May 20, Comvita, a global leader in Mānuka honey and natural bee-based wellness, is expanding the annual observance into a month-long World Bee Month campaign. Running through June in recognition of World Pollinator Month, the initiative is dedicated to raising global awareness of the vital role pollinators play in sustaining ecosystems, food systems, and biodiversity, while encouraging education, conservation, and everyday action.

World Bee Month is a tribute to the bees behind Comvita’s mission, products, and purpose. The initiative underscores the essential role bees play in ecosystems and food production, while honoring the craftsmanship behind Comvita’s Mānuka honey.

Central to the campaign is a collaboration with Pollinator Partnership, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to pollinator protection and habitat restoration. Together, Comvita and Pollinator Partnership aim to advance pollinator education, inspire consumer action, and support initiatives that strengthen pollinator health across North America.

As part of the partnership, Comvita will make a dedicated contribution to support Pollinator Partnership's conservation and education programs, enabling the organization to continue its work protecting pollinators and strengthening ecosystems through science-based research, habitat programs, and community outreach.

Bees play a critical role in global ecosystems and food production. While honey bees represent only a small fraction of the world's approximately 20,000 bee species, they are responsible for pollinating more than one-third of the food consumed globally. Their work supports the production of more than 133 types of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fiber crops, including many summer favorites such as blueberries, strawberries, cherries, peaches, nectarines, raspberries, watermelon, and apricots. Pollination is the process by which pollen is transferred between flowers, enabling fertilization and the production of fruit and seeds. Over millions of years, pollinators, including bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, wasps, hummingbirds, and even bats, and flowering plants have evolved in a mutually dependent relationship. Bees in particular play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity and supporting agricultural productivity.

"Pollinators are fundamental to the health of our ecosystems and food systems," said Trevor Clarke, Head of Apiaries at Comvita. "So much of what we rely on every day exists because of the work bees and other pollinators do. Protecting them means protecting the future of our environment and our food supply."

The campaign will also support Pollinator Partnership's Bee Friendly Gardening program, which encourages individuals, schools, and communities to create habitats that support pollinators. Additional educational programming will include a public webinar on May 19, ahead of World Bee Day, featuring experts from both organizations. The webinar will highlight Comvita's more than 50 years of beekeeping in New Zealand, including its stewardship of the native Mānuka ecosystem and commitment to sustainable practices, alongside Pollinator Partnership's leadership in U.S.-based conservation, education, and research initiatives. Participants will gain practical, actionable guidance on how to support pollinator health and create pollinator‑friendly habitats, reinforcing the campaign's focus on long‑term environmental impact.

World Bee Month is a tribute to the bees behind Comvita's mission, products, and purpose. The initiative underscores the essential role bees play in ecosystems and food production, while honoring the craftsmanship behind Comvita's Mānuka honey.

Considered by Comvita to be "Nature's Most Powerful Honey," Mānuka honey is crafted by bees that forage on the native Mānuka flower in remote landscapes. It is renowned for its purity, traceability, and naturally occurring bioactive properties. Comvita maintains a long-standing commitment to ethical beekeeping, environmental stewardship, and sustainable sourcing.

"As we recognize World Bee Month and World Pollinator Month, our focus is on awareness and meaningful action," added Erin Kelley, General Manager, Comvita USA. "Where flowers grow, bees thrive. Even small steps, such as planting pollinator-friendly habitats or supporting conservation initiatives, can have a lasting impact."

Comvita continues to invest in global initiatives that support pollinator health and environmental sustainability, working alongside partners, researchers, and conservation organizations to protect bees and the ecosystems they sustain.

As part of the campaign, Comvita is offering a complimentary wildflower seed packet with every purchase made through June 24 on its website, encouraging individuals to create pollinator-friendly habitats at home. A limited-time 25% off site-wide offer will also be available, further supporting consumer participation in pollinator awareness and habitat-building efforts.

To find out more about Mānuka honey and Comvita's World Bee Month initiative, visit https://comvita.com/bees. To register for the webinar on May 19, sign up here https://comvita-tdehh9.myklpages.com/l/XEhfsF

About Comvita

Comvita (NZX: CVT) was founded in 1974, with a purpose to improve people's health through the power of nature. Comvita is the largest producer of UMF™ certified Mānuka honey, with a team of over 400 people, and operations in New Zealand, Australia, Greater China, North America, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Comvita's vertically integrated supply chain runs from its own Mānuka forests and beehives in New Zealand through to an international omni-channel distribution model. Comvita operates its own government-recognized and accredited laboratory to test and verify that all bee-product ingredients are of the highest quality. It also maintains an ongoing scientific research program to deepen understanding of Mānuka trees, bee welfare and the benefits of Mānuka honey. Comvita has planted millions of native Mānuka trees, improving natural ecosystems and biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and helping ensure the sustainable supply of high quality Mānuka honey. In 2023, Comvita became a certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses that see business as a force for good. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com.

About Pollinator Partnership (P2)

Established in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. P2's actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2's financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships, and donations from any interested party. P2's policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. For more information about our resources and programs, or to make a donation, visit pollinator.org.

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SOURCE Comvita