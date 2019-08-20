Comvita Launches First-Ever Certified UMF™ Manuka-Based Children’s Wellness Line, Comvita Kids

Multiple clinical research studies, supported by preclinical and laboratory research, have shown that honey can reduce the symptoms and discomfort of cough and sore throat. This research has led to leading Public Health Authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) recommending honey as a first line self-care treatment for these ailments. The Mayo Clinic and the American Academy of Pediatrics have also made similar recommendations. The natural and unique compounds found only in Manuka Honey possess antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are dramatically stronger than that other honey types, including regular and dark honey.

"The science is clear, Manuka Honey has remarkable healing properties," said Comvita's Head of Research, Jackie Evans, PhD (and mother of two). "Coughs and sore throats take a huge toll on kids and their families causing sleepless nights and days off school and work. The Comvita Kids range pairs the world's most rare and powerful honey with other natural ingredients to deliver a truly natural and safe remedy that parents can trust, and kids will love."

Comvita's Certified UMF™ 10+ Manuka Honey , is traceable from hive to shelf and is independently certified by the UMFHA (Unique Manuka Factor Honey Association) for the three key compounds - Leptosperin, DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) and MGO (Methylglyoxal) - that ensure the honey is genuine Manuka.

Unlike most options for addressing children's common cold, Comvita Kids uses natural ingredients, with no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors. The complete line of Comvita Kids products includes:

Manuka Honey Day-Time Soothing Syrup

Made with Ivy Leaf Extract to help clear mucus

Vitamin C, D & Zinc for immune support

Soothes sore, irritated throats and cough

Tasty orange flavor

Manuka Honey Night-Time Soothing Syrup

Made with Chamomile to promote restful sleep

Vitamin C, D & Zinc for immune support

Soothes sore, irritated throats and coughs

Tasty grape flavor

Manuka Honey Soothing Pops

150% daily value of Vitamin C for immune support

Naturally relieves sore throats

Three flavors per package including grape, orange and lemon

"I've been using and recommending Manuka Honey as a daily wellness supplement to my patients for years," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, MSN, RDN. "With so many different brands on the shelves and confusion around what is genuine, it's extremely important to know what you are buying. I am thrilled I can now offer Comvita to my kids, and to my pint-sized patients seeking throat and cough relief in a tasty soothing syrup or lollipop format."

The Comvita Kids Soothing Syrups have a suggested retail price of $15.49 per bottle and the Comvita Kids Soothing Pops variety pack have a suggested retail price of $9.99.

For more information on Comvita Kids, please visit: www.ComvitaKids.com or follow @comvitausa on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Comvita:

Comvita is the global leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneering name in the natural health and wellness category. Founded in 1974 and publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CVT, the company provides health-conscious consumers and the medical wound care market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey products that are fully traceable from source-to-shelf. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com .

