Comvita launches Special Reserve Manuka and OneHive movement

Group CEO Comvita, David Banfield, says, "We're proud and delighted to be bringing this incredibly precious and rare honey to market, with each drop of Special Reserve embodying Comvita's commitment to working in harmony with the bees and our natural environment. This special reserve Manuka Honey is a celebration of our beekeeping capability, our founding principles and ongoing commitment to Kaitiakitanga – guardianship and protection of our natural environment".

"That principle has been at the very heart of the Comvita business ever since it was founded by Claude Stratford and Alan Bougen nearly 50 years ago. We've designed the experience of Special Reserve UMF™ 25+ to bring our story to life, and give our brand fanatics and new consumers a unique opportunity to connect more deeply with the taonga, or treasure, that is New Zealand Manuka Honey," says Banfield.

As part of the launch, Comvita invites consumers to become part of its newly established global OneHive movement. The OneHive movement will connect discerning consumers from around the world and empower likeminded people to share and contribute to Comvita's passion for (and desire to protect) our natural environment, enabling them to come together and make real and lasting change.

Comvita Global Marketing Manager, Julie Southall says, "With this exclusive launch, we wanted to encourage consumers to take a moment to pause and celebrate, not just the power of New Zealand's natural environment, but the magic that takes place when nature is given the time and space to flourish. The Special Reserve UMF™ 25+ Manuka Honey couldn't be a more perfect example of that."

"We've developed a carefully and seamlessly integrated experience – connecting the physical product with an immersive digital experience, that invites our OneHive members to embark on a powerful journey designed to create a rare moment of calm and balance amidst the bustling rush and stress of everyday life," says Southall.

Comvita will be dedicating 10% of all profits from the sale of Special Reserve UMF™ 25+ direct to environmental causes nominated by the OneHive Community – further cementing, through action, the company's firm and lasting commitment to this newly established movement.

The Special Reserve UMF™ 25+ product will retail for NZD$645, and can be purchased online via the Comvita virtual store www.wellnesslab.comvita.co.nz, or at any Comvita retail outlet – including the Wellness Lab in Auckland.

Background information

About Comvita (www.comvita.co.nz) Comvita (NZX:CVT) was founded in 1974 and is the pioneer and global market leader of the Manuka Honey category. Comvita is committed to the long-term development of Manuka and Bee products backed by unrivalled scientific knowhow. Comvita recently announced its sponsorship of the NZ pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai focusing on Kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection of the planet).

