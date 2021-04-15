Comvita Ranked Fastest Growing Manuka Honey Brand in the U.S.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvita, the global leader in UMF™ Manuka Honey, announced today it has taken the #1 spot for dollar growth in the trending Manuka Honey category over the last 52 weeks, according to January 24, 2021 SPINS data for the U.S. market. With a recent retail demand surge, Comvita has added over 1,600 Kroger locations, 750 Vitamin Shoppes and hundreds of regional natural and premium grocers to its retail roster including Fresh Thyme, Rouse's, Gelson's, and Bristol Farms. Comvita's tremendous retail expansion paired with a stronger digital footprint than any other Manuka brand has allowed the award-winning company to secure its fastest growing brand status with consumers in the increasing US market.

Comvita, who pioneered the entire Manuka Honey category in the 1970s across New Zealand and Asia, has tirelessly shared its passion for nature's most powerful honey in the US. It has spent the last several years moving the industry forward by educating wellness seekers and retailers on the benefits of Manuka, investing in integrated media partnerships and amplifying the word through influencer marketing and PR - all while navigating the nuances of quality and rating systems. Comvita's efforts have paid off, allowing its heritage Manuka Honey to be both widely recognizable and within domestic reach. Evidenced by a 29% increase in the Conventional channel and 9.5% in the Natural Channel, Manuka's US growth is only poised to continue its trajectory in the years to come.

"This growth of the Manuka category has been a boon to retailers, and today there's far more understanding of the variances in quality that can exist across Manuka brands," said Corey Blick, SVP of Comvita North America. "We're seeing more retailers prioritize efficacy and credibility in order to provide better value to their customers. This trend has positively impacted the Comvita brand, which has stood for premium quality and sustainability for nearly 50 years."

Comvita leads with the gold standard consumers can trust with UMF™, which is independently certified for the three key compounds, ensuring the honey is genuine Manuka, and measures Leptosperin, DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) and MGO (Methylglyoxal) - the naturally occurring compound most commonly associated with its antibacterial activity. Its dedication to truth in labeling has furthered its significant growth while other Manuka brands' - who lack transparency and independent certifications - have seen a steady decline in sales.

About Comvita:

Comvita is the global leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneering name in the natural health and wellness category. Founded in 1974 and publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CVT, the company provides health-conscious consumers and the medical skincare market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey products that are fully traceable from source-to-shelf.

Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey is one of nature's most versatile and rare natural foods. In addition to its Manuka product range, Comvita owns and operates the world's largest fresh-picked Olive Leaf farm and offers a broad range of other purest source health and wellness products. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com .

