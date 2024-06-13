Comviva scales up focus in Europe and North America with key executive appointments

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the appointment of key executives in Europe and the North America markets for accelerating business expansion and growth. The new leaders will specifically aim to support Comviva's strategic vision based on new market expansion and deeper client relationships in an accelerating digital economy.

Ian Paul Smith will drive the North American business as the new Head of North America's Direct Business Market Unit. He shall be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships and alliances with Telcos in the region. Ian joins in with over 20 years of experience working with Tier 1 global technology companies, in sales leadership and senior management roles. Most recently, Ian was heading up digital transformation sales at Amdocs and previously held senior sales and business development roles at Ericsson and Microsoft.

With an overly increased focus on growing the Europe business for Comviva, European business has been further divided into two independent focused sub-regions; Europe 1 and Europe 2. Each sub-region is being led by a senior leader to enhance focus and depth with Telecom customers in Europe.

Salah Rich, Head of the Europe 1 subregion, will lead the markets of France, Iberia, Italy, and all Eastern European countries, including Russia. Salah, who has been with Comviva since 2012, brings over three decades of leadership experience in the technology and sales sectors.

Rishi Ramphal, Head of the Europe 2 subregion, will oversee direct sales operations across key growth European markets, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, the UK, and Ireland. Rishi, who was formerly the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at MTN Group, brings extensive experience in senior technology leadership roles. Rishi is also the Chief Delivery Officer of Comviva and has global experience of handling Telecom clients globally for Comviva in his current role as the CDO of Comviva.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "These strategic appointments underscore our commitment to accelerating growth and deepening our presence in key markets. With Ian, Salah and Rishi at the helm in North America and Europe, respectively, we are poised to drive innovation and forge stronger partnerships with our clients. Their extensive experience and proven track records in the industry will be instrumental in realizing our vision of expanding Comviva's footprint and delivering exceptional value in the digital economy. We are confident that their leadership will propel us towards sustained growth and greater success in these critical regions."

Comviva is making significant investments to strengthen its portfolio of digital commerce, data monetization, and customer experience solutions. The company is also enhancing its research and development, as well as operational support, in MarTech, FinTech, DigiTech, and RevTech. These efforts aim to drive innovation and lead the digital transformation of the industry.

