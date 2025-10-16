CON EDISON DECLARES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 85 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2025.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is a holding company that provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., a regulated company primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, that develops and invests in electric transmission projects and owns, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets.

