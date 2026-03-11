Con Edison Executives to Meet with Investors in March 2026

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ("Con Edison") (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors the week of March 16, 2026.

Copies of Con Edison's investor presentations for these meetings can be found on the Presentations & Webcasts page of Con Edison's website. (Select "For Investors" and then select "Presentation & Webcasts.")

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is a holding company that provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., a regulated company primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, that develops and invests in electric transmission projects and owns, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets.

