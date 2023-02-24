CON EDISON INVESTOR MATERIAL FOR CONFERENCES IS AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE VIEWING

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at three conferences next week and the company is making the presentation material available for viewing on its website.

Investors and other interested parties can see the material at Presentations & Webcasts | Consolidated Edison, Inc. (conedison.com).

Company executives will meet with investors at these conferences:

Matthew Ketschke , the president of Consolidated Edison Co. of New York , and Steven Parisi , senior vice president, Central Operations, will attend the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on Feb. 27 in New York City .

, the president of Consolidated Edison Co. of , and , senior vice president, Central Operations, will attend the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on in . Joseph Miller , vice president and controller of Consolidated Edison Co. of New York , and Yukari Saegusa , vice president and treasurer, will attend the Barclays Power & Utility Credit Corporate Day 2023 on Feb. 28 , also in New York City .

, vice president and controller of Consolidated Edison Co. of , and , vice president and treasurer, will attend the Barclays Power & Utility Credit Corporate Day 2023 on , also in . Timothy P. Cawley , the chairman and CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., and Robert Hoglund , senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the BofA Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference in Boston on March 1 .

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $69 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which was classified as held for sale as of year-end 2022; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

