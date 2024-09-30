CON EDISON LEADERSHIP TO PRESENT WEBCAST ABOUT OUR CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE ON OCTOBER 8

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) will make a clean energy presentation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and replay will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/ed6/1188378. The link will also be posted on the Con Edison Investor Relations website at https://investor.conedison.com/presentations-webcasts.

Presenters from the company's senior leadership will include:

Tim Cawley, Chairman, President and CEO, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Chairman and CEO, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Inc. Matt Ketschke , President, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, President, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Kirk Andrews , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Michele O'Connell, President and CEO, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.





Robert Sanchez , President Shared Services, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, President Shared Services, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Kathy Boden, Senior Vice President, Gas Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Inc. Vicki Kuo, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Inc. Steve Parisi , Senior Vice President, Central Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Senior Vice President, Central Operations, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Jennifer Hensley , Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.





, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Consolidated Edison Company of , Inc. Venetia Lannon, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and $68 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York and the Northeast.

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.