CON EDISON REPORTS 2023 EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2023 net income for common stock of $2,519 million or $7.25 a share compared with $1,660 million or $4.68 a share in 2022. Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $1,762 million or $5.07 a share in the 2023 period compared with $1,620 million or $4.57 a share in 2022. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments, the gain and other impacts related to the sale of its former subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses), the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to dispositions prior to 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income for common stock was $335 million or $0.97 a share compared with $190 million or $0.53 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings were $346 million or $1.00 a share in the 2023 period compared with $288 million or $0.81 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses and the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period also exclude the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses, and the related tax impacts on the parent company, and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to dispositions prior to 2022.

"We built tremendous momentum in 2023 toward a low-carbon future, a vibrant economy driven by green jobs and equal opportunity for everyone to benefit from this historic transition," said Tim Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Con Edison. "The unmatched skill of our employees and the commitment of our customers enabled us to complete our Reliable Clean City transmission line in Queens, begin construction of our Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub, and make progress on other projects throughout our system. Clean energy is the future of our industry and we are making strategic investments to build a grid capable of carrying that clean energy and protecting our infrastructure from climate change while maintaining our world-class reliability."

"Con Edison closed the year with no long-term debt at the parent company, due to the strategic sale of our former subsidiary, the Clean Energy Businesses. We have a simplified holding company balance sheet and are in a great position to continue producing strong, stable earnings and returns, as we have for decades," said Robert Hoglund, senior vice president and CFO of Con Edison. "We are planning significant infrastructure projects to support our customers and maintain our reliable service as our region transitions to electrification and climate change accelerates. Our company's long history of successfully building and operating large electric projects gives us confidence that we will meet these coming challenges on behalf of our shareholders and customers."

For the year of 2024, Con Edison expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments (approximately $(0.01) a share after-tax). The company also forecasts a five-year compounded annual adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 7% based on its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance.

In 2024 and 2025, Con Edison expects to make capital investments of $4,849 million and $5,243 million, respectively. For 2026 through 2028, Con Edison expects to make capital investments of $17,960 million in aggregate. Con Edison plans to meet its capital requirements for 2024 through 2028 through internally-generated funds and the issuance of long-term debt and common equity. Con Edison's plans include the issuance of up to $3,250 million of long-term debt in 2024 and up to $1,000 million of long-term debt in 2025, including for maturing securities, at Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (collectively, the Utilities) and approximately $6,000 million in aggregate of long-term debt, including for maturing securities, at the Utilities during 2026 through 2028. Except for equity issued under its dividend reinvestment, employee stock purchase and long-term incentive plans, Con Edison does not plan to issue common equity in 2024 and plans to issue common equity of approximately $1,300 million in 2025 and up to $2,800 million in aggregate during 2026 through 2028. Con Edison's estimates of its capital requirements and related financing plans reflect information available and assumptions at the time the statements are made and include, among other things, the assumptions that Con Edison's non-utility gas transmission investments remain unchanged through 2028 and the Utilities' forecasted capital investments and financing plans through 2028 are approved by the New York State Public Service Commission. Actual developments and the timing and amount of funding may differ materially.

See Attachment A to this press release for a reconciliation of Con Edison's reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share and reported net income for common stock to adjusted earnings for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. See Attachment B for the company's consolidated income statements for the three months and years ended 2023 and 2022. See Attachments C and D for the estimated effect of major factors resulting in variations in earnings per share and net income for common stock for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the 2022 periods.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York and the Northeast.

Attachment A



For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

Earnings per Share Net Income for

Common Stock (Millions of

Dollars)

Earnings per Share Net Income for

Common Stock (Millions of

Dollars)

2023 2022 2023 2022

2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported earnings per share

(basic) and net income for

common stock (GAAP basis) $0.97 $0.53 $335 $190

$7.25 $4.68 $2,519 $1,660 Gain and other impacts related to

sale of the Clean Energy

Businesses (pre-tax) (a) — (0.05) 1 (17)

(2.55) (0.03) (887) (13) Income taxes (a)(b) 0.01 0.36 6 128

0.33 0.35 113 127 Gain and other impacts related to sale

of the Clean Energy Businesses (net

of tax) 0.01 0.31 7 111

(2.22) 0.32 (774) 114 Remeasurement of deferred state

taxes related to dispositions prior to

2022 (net of federal taxes) — 0.04 — 13

— 0.04 — 13 Remeasurement of deferred state

taxes related to dispositions prior to

2022 (net of federal taxes) — 0.04 — 13

— 0.04 — 13 HLBV effects (pre-tax) 0.02 (0.05) 5 (18)

0.02 (0.17) 11 (61) Income taxes (c) — 0.02 (1) 5

(0.01) 0.05 (3) 19 HLBV effects (net of tax) 0.02 (0.03) 4 (13)

0.01 (0.12) 8 (42) Net mark-to-market effects (pre-

tax) — (0.06) — (19)

0.04 (0.51) 13 (181) Income taxes (d) — 0.02 — 6

(0.01) 0.16 (4) 56 Net mark-to-market effects (net of tax) — (0.04) — (13)

0.03 (0.35) 9 (125) Adjusted earnings per share and

adjusted earnings (non-GAAP

basis) $1.00 $0.81 $346 $288

$5.07 $4.57 $1,762 $1,620

(a) The gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses were adjusted during the three months ended December 31, 2023 ($0.05 a share net of tax or $1 million and $17 million net of tax). The gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses for the year ended December 31, 2023 is comprised of the gain on the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses ($(2.49) a share and $(2.21) a share net of tax or $(865) million and $(767) million net of tax), transaction costs and other accruals ($0.05 a share and $0.04 a share net of tax or $19 million and $14 million net of tax) and the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses' assets ($(0.11) a share and $(0.07) a share net of tax or $(41) million and $(28) million net of tax). The impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 is comprised of transaction costs and other accruals ($0.12 a share and $0.09 a share net of tax or $44 million and $32 million net of tax for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $0.14 a share and $0.10 a share net of tax or $48 million and $35 million net of tax for the year ended December 31, 2022) and the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses' assets ($(0.17) a share and $(0.12) a share net of tax or $(61) million and $(42) million net of tax for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. (b) Amounts shown include changes in state unitary tax apportionments ($(0.04) a share net of federal taxes or $(10) million net of federal taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The amount of income taxes for other accruals had an effective tax rate of 48% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Amounts shown include the impact of the changes in state unitary tax apportionments ($0.02 a share net of federal taxes or $7 million net of federal taxes) for the year ended December 31, 2023. The amount of income taxes for transaction costs and other accruals and the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses were calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 27% and 32%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The amount of income taxes for the gain on the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses had an effective tax rate of 11% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Amounts shown include the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets ($0.34 a share net of federal taxes or $121 million net of federal taxes) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The amount of income taxes for transaction costs and the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses was calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 27% and 31% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. (c) The amount of income taxes was calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 29% and 25% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and a combined federal and state income tax rate of 31% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. (d) The amount of income taxes was calculated using a combined federal and state income tax rate of 32% for the year ended December 31, 2023, and a combined federal and state income tax rate of 30% and 31% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Attachment B













For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES







Electric $2,527 $2,528 $10,835 $10,522 Gas 772 892 3,127 3,237 Steam 144 149 569 593 Non-utility 1 462 132 1,318 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES 3,444 4,031 14,663 15,670 OPERATING EXPENSES







Purchased power 548 628 2,541 2,479 Fuel 41 101 282 356 Gas purchased for resale 188 411 829 1,245 Other operations and maintenance 929 1,121 3,606 3,905 Depreciation and amortization 524 463 2,031 2,056 Taxes, other than income taxes 761 757 3,043 3,005 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 2,992 3,481 12,332 13,046 Gain (Loss) on sale of the Clean Energy Businesses (1) — 865 — OPERATING INCOME 451 550 3,196 2,624 OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS)







Investment income 39 5 62 20 Other income 209 106 834 402 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 6 4 26 19 Other deductions (35) (58) (92) (115) TOTAL OTHER INCOME 219 57 830 326 INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAX

EXPENSE 670 607 4,026 2,950 INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME)







Interest on long-term debt 243 259 962 987 Other interest expense (income) 34 20 113 (99) Allowance for borrowed funds used during

construction (13) (13) (52) (36) NET INTEREST EXPENSE 264 266 1,023 852 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 406 341 3,003 2,098 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 71 168 487 498 NET INCOME 335 173 2,516 1,600 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (17) (3) (60) NET INCOME FOR COMMON STOCK $335 $190 $2,519 $1,660 Net income per common share — basic $0.97 $0.53 $7.25 $4.68 Net income per common share — diluted $0.96 $0.53 $7.21 $4.66 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING —

BASIC (IN MILLIONS) 345.3 354.9 347.7 354.5 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING —

DILUTED (IN MILLIONS) 346.9 356.2 349.3 355.8

Attachment C

Variation for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022

Net Income for

Common Stock

(Net of Tax)

(Millions of

Dollars) Earnings per Share CECONY (a)



Electric base rate increase $83 $0.23 Lower operation and maintenance expense from stock-based compensation, injuries and damages

offset, in part, by higher health care costs 15 0.04 Benefit from the new steam rate plan effective November 2023 13 0.04 Gas base rate increase 11 0.03 Higher operation and maintenance activities (27) (0.08) Higher interest expense (23) (0.06) Regulatory commission expenses (10) (0.03) Change in incentives earned under the electric and gas earnings adjustment mechanisms (EAMs) (5) (0.02) Higher payroll taxes (3) — Accretive effect of share repurchase — 0.02 Other (8) (0.01) Total CECONY 46 0.16 O&R (a)



Electric base rate increase 2 0.01 Gas base rate increase 1 — Other 2 — Total O&R 5 0.01 Clean Energy Businesses (b)



Total Clean Energy Businesses (89) (0.25) Con Edison Transmission



Higher investment income, primarily due to the recognition of allowance for funds used during

construction from Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC for 2023 25 0.07 Remeasurement of deferred state taxes to dispositions prior to 2022 4 0.01 Other 1 0.01 Total Con Edison Transmission 30 0.09 Other, including parent company expenses



Gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses 148 0.42 Remeasurement of deferred state taxes to dispositions prior to 2022 9 0.03 Lower interest expense 5 0.01 Higher interest income primarily related to the proceeds from sale of the Clean Energy Businesses 3 0.01 Net mark-to-market effects 1 — Accrued commitment to Consolidated Edison Foundation, Inc. (9) (0.03) HLBV effects (4) (0.01) Total Other, including parent company expenses 153 0.43 Total Reported (GAAP basis) $145 $0.44 HLBV effects 17 0.05 Net mark-to-market effects 13 0.04 Gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses (104) (0.30) Remeasurement of deferred state taxes to dispositions prior to 2022 (13) (0.04) Total Adjusted (Non-GAAP basis) $58 $0.19

a. Under the revenue decoupling mechanisms in the Utilities' New York electric and gas rate plans and the weather-normalization clause applicable to their gas businesses, revenues are generally not affected by changes in delivery volumes from levels assumed when rates were approved. Effective November 1, 2023, revenues from CECONY's steam sales are also subject to a weather normalization clause, as a result of which, delivery revenues reflect normal weather conditions during the heating season. In general, the Utilities recover on a current basis the fuel, gas purchased for resale and purchased power costs they incur in supplying energy to their full-service customers. Accordingly, such costs do not generally affect Con Edison's results of operations. b. On March 1, 2023, Con Edison completed the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses and therefore 2023 reflects the financial results for the two months ended February 2023.

Attachment D

Variation for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022

Net Income for

Common Stock

(Net of Tax)

(Millions of

Dollars) Earnings per Share CECONY (a)



Electric base rate increase $277 $0.78 Gas base rate increase 66 0.19 Lower operation and maintenance expense from stock-based compensation, injuries and

damages offset, in part, by higher health care costs 17 0.05 Higher interest income 10 0.03 Higher income from allowance for equity funds used during construction 3 0.01 Higher interest expense (91) (0.26) Higher electric and gas operations maintenance activities (46) (0.13) Weather impact on steam revenues offset, in part, by the benefit from the new steam rate plan

effective November 2023 (12) (0.03) Change in incentives earned under the electric and gas earnings adjustment mechanisms

(EAMs) (8) (0.02) Accretive effect of share repurchase — 0.09 Other — (0.01) Total CECONY 216 0.70 O&R (a)



Electric base rate increase 7 0.02 Gas base rate increase 4 0.01 Other (3) — Total O&R 8 0.03 Clean Energy Businesses (b)



Total Clean Energy Businesses (360) (1.01) Con Edison Transmission



Higher investment income, primarily due to the recognition of allowance of funds used during

construction from Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC for 2023 31 0.09 Remeasurement of deferred state taxes related to dispositions prior to 2022 4 0.01 Other 3 0.01 Total Con Edison Transmission 38 0.11 Other, including parent company expenses



Gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses 903 2.58 Higher interest income primarily related to proceeds from sale of the Clean Energy Businesses 18 0.05 Lower interest expense 17 0.05 Net mark-to-market effects 10 0.03 Remeasurement of deferred state tax related to dispositions prior to 2022 9 0.03 Production tax credit from deferred project 7 0.01 Lower New York state capital taxes 5 0.01 Accrued commitment to Consolidated Edison Foundation, Inc. (9) (0.03) HLBV effects (7) (0.01) Accretive effect of share repurchase — 0.03 Other 4 (0.01) Total Other, including parent company expenses 957 2.74 Total Reported (GAAP basis) $859 $2.57 Net mark-to-market effects 134 0.38 HLBV effects 50 0.13 Gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses (888) (2.54) Remeasurement of deferred state tax related to dispositions prior to 2022 (13) (0.04) Total Adjusted (Non-GAAP basis) $142 $0.50

a. Under the revenue decoupling mechanisms in the Utilities' New York electric and gas rate plans and the weather-normalization clause applicable to their gas businesses, revenues are generally not affected by changes in delivery volumes from levels assumed when rates were approved. Effective November 1, 2023, revenues from CECONY's steam sales are also subject to a weather normalization clause, as a result of which, delivery revenues reflect normal weather conditions during the heating season. In general, the Utilities recover on a current basis the fuel, gas purchased for resale and purchased power costs they incur in supplying energy to their full-service customers. Accordingly, such costs do not generally affect Con Edison's results of operations. b. On March 1, 2023, Con Edison completed the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses.

