Con Edison to Report 2024 Earnings on February 20

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Jan 16, 2025, 16:45 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) plans to report its 2024 earnings on February 20, 2025 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and $69 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York and the Northeast.

